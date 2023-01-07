New subcommittee formed to look at detention, courts facilities





BENTONVILLE -- A new Benton County subcommittee will study solutions for detention and courts.

County Judge Barry Moehring announced the creation of the Detention and Courts Facilities Subcommittee and named Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards its chairman, according to a county news release Friday.

The committee was established at the Benton County Quorum Court's organizational meeting Thursday night.

An organizational meeting is held at the beginning of the two-year election term to set times and places of each committee meeting and Quorum Court meeting and to name chairmen for the Finance Committee and Committee of the Whole.

Justices of the Peace Brian Armas, Carrie Perrien Smith, Joseph Bollinger, Richard McKeehan, Ron Homeyer and Danny McCrackin will be the subcommittee's other members, according to the release. No meeting times have been set for the subcommittee.

The county needs to examine options that address crowding at the Benton County Jail on Southwest 14th Street. Voters in November rejected two questions that dealt with jail expansion.

"We will have some unique challenges particularly with addressing the needs at our detention facilities," Moehring said in the release.

The new subcommittee will help guide officials as they move forward with jail expansion plans, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said in the release.

"Our current facilities are not sufficient and will not withstand the growth of Benton County," he said. "The subcommittee is a critical step in ensuring the safety of our families and preserving our quality of life here in Benton County."

The county spent $3.1 million to add 5,500 square feet to the 28,000-square-foot courthouse downtown last year to provide a new courtroom for Christine Horwart, who became the county's seventh circuit court judge in January 2021. The county financed the project.

Moehring appointed Justice of the Peace Joel Jones as chairman of the Finance Committee. Jones replaces Tom Allen, who did not seek reelection after serving 20 years as a justice of the peace. Allen was the committee chairman for 12 years, according to a county news release.

The county's total budget for 2023 is $72.3 million -- a 5.5% increase over the 2022 budget.

The Sheriff's Office's budget is $16.5 million, while the budget for the jail is $13.8 million. The Road Department's 2023 budget is $14.9 million.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore was reaffirmed as chairman of the Committee of the Whole. Moore has served as chairman for 16 years, according to the release. Jones was named vice chairman of the Committee of the Whole.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government. In Benton County, 15 members called justices of the peace comprise the Quorum Court, all of whom are Republicans this term. Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population and serves a two-year term.

All 15 Quorum Court members are on both the Finance Committee and Committee of the Whole.

Armas was reaffirmed as chairman of the Planning/Building Codes Subcommittee. Other members are Moore, Chris Latimer, Bethany Henry Rosenbaum, Ken Farmer, Susan Anglin and Dustin Todd.

Grievance Council members are Todd, Jones, Anglin, Moore and Smith. No chairman was chosen. The Grievance Council held no hearings in the last two-year term.

Rosenbaum was confirmed as Benton County Planning Board liaison. She served on the Planning Board before being elected to the Quorum Court.

Anglin was confirmed as the Job Evaluation and Salary Administration Program/Personnel Committee liaison. Edwards was nominated as county representative to the Association of Arkansas Counties Quorum Court representative.

An orientation meeting also was held Thursday afternoon. The meeting provided a foundation of knowledge about the management and structure of each county department and a framework of how Quorum Court meetings are conducted.

The Finance Committee will not meet Tuesday night. The meeting was moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 17. There will not be a Committee of the Whole meeting this month. The Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

New Quorum Court

Here are the Benton County Quorum Court members by the district they serve.

District 1: Jeff Dunn*

District 2: Ken Farmer

District 3: Richard McKeehan

District 4: Chris Latimer*

District 5: Carrie Perrien Smith

District 6: Brian Armas

District 7: Joseph Bollinger

District 8: Joel Jones

District 9: Susan Anglin

District 10: Danny McCrackin*

District 11: Dustin Todd

District 12: Ron Homeyer

District 13: Kurt Moore

District 14: Bethany Henry Rosenbaum*

District 15: Joel Edwards

(*) - new member

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



