Metova moving its

HQ to Bentonville

Metova Inc., a custom software company based in Tennessee, is moving its headquarters to Bentonville, the company said in a recent news release.

The company's new digs will be on the south side of the recently opened Ledger building in the Bentonville downtown area. The move comes as Metova's management team has acquired the company from New Jersey-based Lightview Capital.

Metova said the move puts some of its key leaders into Arkansas' tech scene, according to the release. The company, which has been active in Arkansas for close to 10 years, said it plans to increase recruiting efforts and be an active member of the Ledger community of brands. A company spokesman said Friday that Metova would like to add about 25 workers over the year.

"The Metova team is well-positioned for growth as a result of this acquisition," Josh Smith, chief executive officer of Metova, said in a statement. "This enables our team to focus on expansion, while also giving us the opportunity to increase our commitment to the state of Arkansas."

-- J. Magsam

NLR's Montrose buys

Frontier laboratory

Montrose Environmental Group has acquired California-based Frontier Analytical Laboratories, the company said Friday.

Based in North Little Rock, Montrose, an environmental services company with commercial and governmental clients, employs more than 2,500 people in 75 locations around the globe. Terms of the deal were not released.

Frontier Analytical Laboratories specializes in gas chromatography mass spectrometry analysis. It will be moved into Montrose's measurement and analysis segment and will operate in El Dorado Hills, Calif., as part of Enthalpy Analytical LLC., a subsidiary of Montrose.

"With decades of experience, the Frontier team builds upon and strengthens our environmental laboratory testing business. As environmental regulations are pushed lower and lower, adding a team of chemists and technicians with the ability to measure pollutants at single part per quadrillion levels helps Enthalpy and Montrose support our clients nationally," said Bryan Tyler, Enthalpy's senior vice president of environmental laboratories.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group fell 17 cents to close Friday at $46.53. The shares have traded between $63.06 and $28.36 in the past 52 weeks.

-- John Magsam

State index climbs

to 786.81, up 22.37

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 786.81, up 22.37.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. jumped 8% Friday to lead the index. America's Car-Mart shares rose 4.4% and J.B. Hunt Transport shares rose 4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.