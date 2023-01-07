Off The Wire

GOLF

Morikawa holds 2-shot lead

Winless last year for the first time in his young career, Collin Morikawa is playing as though he wants to put that behind him quickly. Morikawa was dialed in with his irons early and took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua, Hawaii. He was at 16-under 130 and without a bogey over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a good laugh on the first tee with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and then ran off nine birdies in his round of 66, leaving him two shots behind along with Kapalua newcomer J.J. Spaun (68). Scheffler can return to No. 1 in the world this week with a two-way tie for third at better, with Rory McIlroy choosing to sit out this week. Jordan Spieth had two eagles -- one a 7-iron that came inches away from an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole -- and had a 66. He was three shots behind.

FOOTBALL

Browns send Clowney home

The Cleveland Browns sacked Jadeveon Clowney before the season finale. One day after he criticized the team and coaching staff, the Browns sent Clowney home before practice Friday, effectively ending the defensive end's second season in Cleveland. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status for Sunday when the Browns (7-9) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers while looking to sweep both games from their rival for the first time since 1988. Clowney, in his second season with the Browns, said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn't feel appreciated and was "95% sure" he wasn't coming back for a third season.

BASKETBALL

Mavs release Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks on Friday announced the waiving of 32-year-old veteran Kemba Walker, whose veteran-minimum contract would have become guaranteed on today. Walker appeared in nine games for Dallas, including a start in Cleveland during which he scored a season-high 32 points. A Mavericks official with knowledge of the situation cited the development of rookie Jaden Hardy and play of McKinley Wright as part of the decision to waive Walker. Hardy scored 15 points in 15 second-half minutes in Thursday's blowout home loss to Boston.

BASEBALL

Bauer no longer with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. A person familiar with the situation said Friday that the 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to release or trade him, which is unlikely. If the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is released, Los Angeles would remain responsible for the more than $22.5 million remaining on the pitcher's contract. "After careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be a part of our organization," the Dodgers said in a statement posted on Twitter. The Dodgers had until Friday to restore Bauer to the roster under baseball's rules. The team has rarely commented on the divisive case since Bauer was put on paid administrative leave in July 2021.

Red Sox sign Justin Turner

The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. The addition of the 38-year-old Turner comes on the heels of Boston agreeing to an 11-year contract worth $331 million with Rafael Devers to stay with the Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the NL division series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

Rockies claim reliever Mears

The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton. In October, Mears appeared in two games for the Pirates and gave up no runs over two innings.

TENNIS

No. 1 Alcaraz out of Open

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open on Friday because of an injured right leg. The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt "through a chance, unnatural movement in training." The year's first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday. Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men's tennis rankings began a half-century ago. His rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 also marked the largest single-season jump to No. 1.

Two-time Slam champ dies

Dick Savitt, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951 shortly before walking away from a tennis career at age 25, has died. He was 95. Savitt's son, Bob, said the 1976 inductee to the International Tennis Hall of Fame passed away at home in New York on Friday. Richard Savitt was born on March 4, 1927, in Bayonne, N.J., and his family later moved to Texas. Savitt played basketball and tennis at Cornell University. In 1951, he picked up his biggest victories on a tennis court, collecting championships at the Australian Open and Wimbledon -- by beating Ken McGregor in both finals -- and rising to No. 2 in the rankings. He was featured on the cover of Time Magazine. Savitt remains one of just four men from the United States to win those two major tournaments in a single season, along with Don Budge, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras. Savitt was also a Grand Slam semifinalist on three other occasions. But after winning the U.S. National Indoor Championships in 1952, he retired from the tennis tour, without ever publicly revealing why.