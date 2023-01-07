OPINION | Faith Matters: Work of God isn’t always easy, says LDS missionary

I grew up half in and half out of church. My dad is one of my best role models, but church and religion weren't priorities. My mom, on the other hand, was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a child, I was given the choice to go to church or to stay home, and sometimes staying home was fun! As I got older, I felt myself pulled to church more and more -- and I decided to be baptized when I was 11.

My mom went on a mission to Taiwan in the 1980s, and I grew up listening to her stories and the lessons that she learned from her mission. After seeing the impact that Jesus Christ had in my life, I wanted to go on a mission because I knew that Jesus Christ could positively change the trajectory of anyone's life. It has changed mine.

My mission hasn't always been easy. There was a time I struggled emotionally. I was in a car accident on the highway, and while no one was hurt, the accident took a toll on me. I prayed for comfort and joy during this time because I felt numb. I just couldn't feel. I turned to this quote from Gordon B. Hinkley:

"Do you want to be happy? Forget yourself and get lost in this great cause. Lend your efforts to helping people. ... Stand higher, lift those with feeble knees, hold up the arms of those that hang down. Live the gospel of Jesus Christ."

This was my answer! I just had to give it to God and get lost in the Lord and His mercy, His love, and His work. That wasn't the end of my struggle. I remember crying on the way to a teaching appointment and not knowing why. I was determined to go, and so we kept driving. At the appointment, it was unreal! I felt none of the sadness I had in the car; I actually felt happy! This experience meant so much to me because it testified to me that God is real, and His gospel brings true, real, and everlasting JOY.

Because of this experience I have learned that I can do hard things with the Lord's help. Not every day is amazing, but it is an amazing day because I am doing the Lord's work. I consider myself an introverted, shy, and quiet person, so going out and talking to people is not naturally my thing. It's hard! Talking to people and trying to connect to them, that stretches me. As I have come to Arkansas and relied on the Lord, I have been able to do hard things.

I want to share this message with everyone. It's empowering to know that Christ is supporting me through all my trials but also supporting me in all my righteous desires! The Lord will magnify your efforts too. He knows who we can become and will push us to get there.

Sister Zhang is a full-time missionary for the Bentonville Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Email her via megstoker@gmail.com.