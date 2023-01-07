OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Pinion’s points provided Hogs triple-threat

FAYETTEVILLE -- On the same SEC Wednesday night that the Texas A&M Aggies forgot their game uniforms at Florida, the Arkansas Razorbacks forgot their zone offense at Walton Arena against Missouri.

Florida was spotted a 1-0 free throw pre tip-off lead for the hour's delay after an Aggies manager retrieved the game uniforms at the team's hotel. But A&M overcame yet another Aggie joke and the Gators, 66-63.

The befuddled Razorbacks, continually turning it over and missing late shot-clock shots against the Mizzou zone, lagged 25-8 with 9:15 left in the first half.

A horrific deja vu for the 13th-ranked Hogs. They scored a meager 19 first-half points upset in last week's SEC opener at unranked LSU.

Mizzou ranks 20th and whipped Illinois and Kentucky.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman opted the Hogs forgetting trying to play their regular zone offense. And he remembered 6-5 freshman reserve guard Joseph Pinion of Morrilton is their best shot from the corner pocket.

"Their zone they have so many guys above the foul line, that deep corner was a sweet spot for somebody," Musselman said. "Joseph Pinion really changed our look offensively. He flattened it out by being a threat in the corner."

Pinion's team leading surprising seven first-half points, including a corner trey, and Arkansas' half-ending 8-0 run cut Mizzou to up 34-27 at intermission,

With Ricky Council scoring 21 in the second half of his team high 25 points, and Pinion scoring six more on two treys totaling a career high 13 points in a career high 27 minutes, Arkansas prevailed, 74-68.

Musselman praised Council and Pinion, superior Razorbacks rebounding, an inspired Walton crowd and second half switching "to what we call our open offense" as comeback cogs.

Arkansas' defense played well in both Mizzou 34-point halves.

Offensive oriented Pinion platooned late game with 6-7 defensive oriented rebounder Kamani Johnson, eight boards.

Actually, Pinion held his own defensively, too, including a dive on the floor steal inducing a Council dunk.

"Probably the most surprising thing in Joseph's play is he's done a pretty good job of defending guys," Musselman said. "I thought he did that again tonight."

For the Hogs' tentative start Wednesday, Musselman blamed himself winding them too tight. Off losing the SEC opener at LSU and with tonight's game 7:30 SEC Network televised game looming at No. 22 Auburn plus No. 7 Alabama coming Wednesday to Walton, Musselman said: "I told the team it's a must win. Maybe that had an effect on how we played the first half, because I've never told a team that this early in the year. But quite frankly it was a must win for us tonight."

With Auburn upset 76-64 Wednesday night at Georgia, Coach Bruce Pearl likely stresses "must win" to his Tigers tonight.

At Auburn's Neville Arena, Pearl's Tigers should feel comfortable with a must win burden. They've won their last 26 at home.



