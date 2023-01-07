Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1923

• The growth of the Little Rock Extension Center of the University of Arkansas has been rapid since its establishment here in the fall of last year, according to an annual report of the institution recently issued by A.M. Harding, director. Four hundred and ninety are now enrolled and plans are being made to accommodate twice that number. The local center was organized to enable local people to attend a night school and earn their living at the same time.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1973

• The Little Rock YMCA's four branches served 8,548 youths including 4,480 free or for a small fee in 1972 and started eight new programs, according to the annual report of General Director Robert F. James. ... The new programs include: "Youth and Government," in which high school students take a part in a model legislature... An "Outreach" program places professional youth workers on streets at night in areas of high delinquency. ... The National Youth Program Using Minibikes uses minibikes created by a Japanese manufacturer to attract young people to "Y" programs. Groups of youngsters are allowed to ride the bikes on field trips to rural areas, away from traffic, and to form riding groups that learn intricate riding patterns. A "Walk for Mankind" program, in which young people raised funds for the YMCA World Service as well as the "Youth and Government" program, involved more than 125 high school students who walked 20 miles each. Sixty-two boys were registered in the first year of a "Six Man Football" program for grade school boys. Indian Guides organized 14 tribes of 126 boys and their fathers, meeting in private homes. The program is designed to support closer relationships between fathers and sons at an early age, leading to improved understanding and communication later.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1998

• Arkansas college and university officials say students can benefit from taking a fourth year of high school math, but some educators aren't sure if it should be a college admission requirement. Arkansas presidents and chancellors met Tuesday with state Department of Higher Education officials to discuss setting statewide admission standards. The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board is considering new requirements for unconditional admission to state colleges and universities that include four high school math credits and one foreign language class. The state Board of Education in December tentatively approved revised high school graduation requirements to take effect in 2002. The proposed requirements call for students to pass three math courses, one of which must be taken in the final year of high school.

10 years ago

Jan. 7, 2013

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith couple are organizing a committee to create a larger-than-life statue of the larger-than-life hometown World War II hero William Orlando Darby. Liz and Joe Armstrong are recruiting members to serve on a committee and are seeking nonprofit status that will enable the committee to begin raising the estimated $300,000 they think it will take to create the 11/4-life-size statue of the commander of the first Army Ranger battalion in World War II. The Armstrongs made a pitch to the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission last month to have the statue placed at the small downtown Cisterna Park at 10th Street and Garrison Avenue.