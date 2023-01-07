PB tops WH behind Crutchfield’s 33

The standing-room only crowd inside White Hall High School's Bert Honey Gymnasium on Friday was in for not one but two 30-point masterpieces -- and to see who would take the lead in the 5A-South Conference.

Junior Courtney Crutchfield scored 33 points, leading Pine Bluff High School to a 66-61 win over the upstart Bulldogs, who got 35 points from sophomore sensation Jai'Chaunn Hayes. It was Crutchfield's first 30-point performance since dropping 38 against Fort Smith Northside on Nov. 17.

"When you come in with a good crowd on both sides -- congratulations to them for playing hard -- but when you come in locked in and ready to go, it just happens like that," said Crutchfield, who earlier in the week was offered a football scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff (11-6, 5-0 in 5A-South), the two-time defending conference champion, led by as much as 28-12 but would hardly run away with the victory. White Hall (12-7, 3-1) shot cold from the field in the first half but spread the floor on offense and allowed 6-foot-7 point guard Hayes to attack the basket and put the physical Zebras in foul trouble. Hayes scored 19 in the second half to reach his seventh 30-point effort of the season and willed the Bulldogs to a 49-all tie with 6:42 left.

"The intensity got deeper," Crutchfield said. "Like, the fact we brought the energy more than they did in the first half, but in the second half they got away on us a little bit, but we came out to seal the win the second half."

Crutchfield, meanwhile, was orchestrating his own highlight reel while leading all scorers with 23 points at halftime. He had two dunks, the first one a windmill 12 seconds into the second quarter, and the other a throwdown from the right-hand baseline in front of a defender.

Austyn Dendy scored 15 points for Pine Bluff, which led 35-27 at halftime.

"It was a good, hard-fought ballgame, the way it's supposed to be against two top-level ball teams," Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said.

Pine Bluff will host Benton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and White Hall voyages to Texarkana.

Watson Chapel 73, Crossett 31

In Crossett, Jai'Kori Phillips recorded a double-double and Joseph Dockett turned in 16 points in the Wildcats' rout of the Eagles.

Marcus Strong added 13 points and Jabaree Smith had 11 for Watson Chapel (12-6, 2-0 in Conference 4A-8), which will host Stuttgart about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

Crossett slipped to 5-12 and 1-1.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 59, Crossett 27

In Crossett, Kha'leyce Cooper poured in 19 points, and Watson Chapel (7-9, 2-0 in Conference 4A-8) remained unbeaten in league play with a dominating victory.

Cooper started strong with 11 points in the first half. Maranda Emerson scored 11 points, all in the first half, and Christian Lovett added 8 points for the Lady Wildcats.

Watson Chapel led Crossett 30-16 at halftime.

Crossett fell to 1-11 and 0-2 in the conference.

The Lady Wildcats will host Stuttgart at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

White Hall 51, Pine Bluff 39

Pine Bluff went into the locker room at the half down 23-15 and never recovered.

Said Pine Bluff head coach Trina Ford-Green: "I felt like we had good effort, but we got out-hustled on the court. White Hall came out, hustled and played with a lot of heart. That was the difference in the game."