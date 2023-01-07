Peloton to pay $19M in fines over treadmill

NEW YORK -- Exercise equipment-maker Peloton Interactive has agreed to pay about $19 million in fines related to its delay in reporting a treadmill defect that caused one death and multiple injuries, a federal consumer watchdog said Thursday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the fines resolve the agency's charges Peloton failed to immediately report to the commission, as required by law, that its Tread+ treadmill contained a defect causing a substantial product hazard.

The civil penalty also settles charges Peloton knowingly distributed recalled treadmills in violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

The commission noted that beginning in December 2018 and continuing into 2019, Peloton received more than 150 reports of incidents in which users were pulled under the treadmill or became entrapped by the machine. That included the death of a child and 13 injuries, including broken bones, lacerations, abrasions and friction burns.

The commission said Peloton didn't immediately report the incidents despite being armed with such information. Peloton and the commission jointly announced the recall of the Tread+ treadmill on May 5, 2021.

After publicly announcing the recall, Peloton then knowingly distributed 38 recalled Tread+ treadmills through Peloton personnel and third-party delivery firms, the commission said.

As part of the settlement, Peloton is required to file annual compliance reports for the next five years. The fines come as Peloton is struggling to rebound after the company enjoyed booming sales during the early part of the covid-19 pandemic, when homebound consumers turned to exercise bikes and treadmills.

Peloton said in a statement that it "remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our members and to the continuous improvement of our products." The company said it looks forward to working cooperatively with the commission to further enhance member safety.

Peloton noted that it continues to pursue the commission's approval of a Tread+ rear guard that would further enhance its safety features.