PREP BASKETBALL: County Line remains unbeaten with 52-30 victory over 1A-1 West rival The New School

BRANCH -- Round one in the battle for 1A-1 West Conference boys basketball supremacy went to the team that remained undefeated this season.

The end result, however, might have been a little different than many expected.

Both County Line and The New School entered the game capable of scoring plenty of points, but it was defense that stood out as the host Indians enjoyed a 52-30 victory Friday night.

The teams will have their rematch Jan. 31 in Fayetteville, but they could meet again up to three more times in postseason play.

"We know it's just one," County Line Coach Joe Brunson said. "We've had several battles the past couple of years. We know we are going to see them some more.

"It wasn't necessarily the game we wanted, but both teams guard very well. The New School defends really, really well, and any time we play them it's going to be a low-scoring game. Neither team makes many mistakes, so baskets are hard to come by sometimes."

Both teams finished with season lows on offense. County Line (26-0, 4-0), which entered averaging 68.6 points per game, broke its previous low mark of 54 points in a game last month against Bergman.

The New School (23-2, 4-1), meanwhile, had a previous low mark of 36 points against Springdale Har-Ber, the only other team to defeat the Cougars this season.

"They're really good," The New School Coach David Ferrell said. "Just to simplify: you can't shoot that poorly and beat anybody. Don't take anything away from them -- they are a great team, and they shot it well. It's hard to overcome.

"We just couldn't make one. It was incredible."

The defensive play both teams illustrated caused the game to be a chess match throughout the first half as they had to resort to their halfcourt offenses. County Line never trailed after Aundrae Milam's bucket gave the Indians a 4-3 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter and led by as much as 19-9 before going into halftime with a 22-16 cushion.

County Line finally got a break midway through the third quarter when the Indians broke the Cougars' full-court press and picked up a layup by Milam. It sparked an 11-0 run as County Line extended its lead to start the fourth quarter, and the Indians led by as much as 46-24 on Trent Johnson's bucket with 6:36 left to play.

"The run was big," Brunson said. "It was really close until we were able to get that run and stretch it out."

Johnson had 10 in the first quarter and finished with 19 to lead County Line, while Milam added 11 and Cooper Watson 10. Evan Goldman had 12 points and Quintus McNeal chipped in 11 for The New School.