President lauds valor on Jan. 6





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden marked the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol on Friday by warning of continued dangers posed by the claim that the 2020 election was stolen and honoring more than a dozen people who helped protect and uphold American democracy leading up to and on the day of the riot.

"Two years ago on Jan. 6, our democracy was attacked. There's no other way of saying it," Biden said. "All of it was fueled by the lies about the 2020 election. But on this day two years ago, our democracy held because we the people ... did not flinch. We the people endured."

Biden described the violence in evocative and at times graphic detail -- the officer speared by a flagpole flying the American flag, the beatings, the bloodshed and racially offensive screams from rioters who professed to be pro-law enforcement as they overran police and hunted for lawmakers.

"Sick insurrectionists," he said. "We must say clearly with a united voice that there is no place ... for voter intimidation or election violence."





Biden's comments came against the backdrop of a turbulent four days in the House of Representatives over the selection of the next speaker. Some Democrats have argued that the chaos in the House was a relic of Jan. 6, as the nation has clearly failed to overcome bitter political divisions.

The chaos of the speaker's election "is about destruction of an institution in a different way," said Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, one of the lawmakers who fled the rioters two years ago.

Then, the mob trapped some lawmakers in the House chamber but never breached it. They held up national business for hours that day. Now some have felt trapped in the same chamber by the floor fight to select a new speaker.

"The stream of continuity here is extremism, elements of Trumpism, norms don't matter," says Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois. "It's not about governing, it's about pontificating and advocating an extremist point of view."

The ceremony Friday marked the day a violent mob of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of Biden's election. Five people died as a result of the attack, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who died of injuries suffered defending the Capitol who was honored posthumously Friday. Four other police officers with the Capitol Police and D.C. police died by suicide in the days and months after the attack.

"He lost his life protecting the citadel of democracy," Biden said of Sicknick. Then, speaking directly to Sicknick's family, Biden added: "I know you're proud of the honor being bestowed on Brian. But I also know this difficult moment brings back everything as if it happened this very day."

More than half of the honorees receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal in the East Room of the White House were law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol against an angry mob. Other awardees were elected officials and poll workers who sought to fairly count ballots and uphold election results amid an intense pressure campaign from Trump and his supporters to overturn them.





The awardees include Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who diverted an angry mob away from the Senate floor as legislators were still evacuating. Biden also honored Howard Liebengood, a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide four days after the riot.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, a mother-and-daughter duo who both served as election workers in Fulton County, Ga., also received the medal. The two endured threats and harassment after the election.





"Both of them were just doing their jobs until they were targeted and threatened by the same predators and peddlers of lies that would fuel the insurrection. They were literally forced from their homes, facing despicable racist taunts," Biden said of Freeman and Moss.

The medal is one of the country's highest civilian honors and is given to those who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens." Biden also honored state and local officials from Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania who all resisted pressure to overturn election results and ensured the vote count continued.

Also Friday, the mother of the Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the Capitol during the riot, was arrested in Washington after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration, police said.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. She was released Friday afternoon and given a citation to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Witthoeft and others were walking on a street near the Capitol when police, who had formed a line to keep them from going farther, directed them to get out of the road, officials said. The group did not have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol grounds, according to police.

Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker's Lobby inside the Capitol.

Information for this article was contributed by Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post; and by Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick, Calvin Woodward and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.









