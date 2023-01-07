Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis: First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 23-93 (24.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Andy Cant in the third

BEST BET Keystone Field in the eighth

LONG SHOT Thorn Crown in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

FLOWERS FOR LISA** is a 16-time winner with earnings of better than $647k, and the veteran is dropping to the lowest price of his career for winning connections. MAKE NOISE was forwardly placed in a fourth-place extended sprint at Churchill, and he was claimed by a winning Louisiana stable. PROMISING SHOES was narrowly defeated in an entry level allowance only two races back at Hawthorne, and the late-runner fits well after being overmatched in his last race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Flowers for Lisa;Garcia;Hollendorfer;2-1

4 Make Noise;Santana;Gibson;5-2

3 Promising Shoes;Torres;Broberg;7-2

7 Gold Buckle;Bejarano;Amoss;6-1

8 Rye Humor;Talamo;Morse;8-1

5 Lookin High;Arrieta;Loy;12-1

1 Higher Authority;Court;Vance;12-1

2 Sonic City;Borel;Borel;20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

ARTHURIAN** raced close to a strong pace in a fourth-place one-turn mile effort at Churchill, and the winner came back to win a second-level allowance. NEWS BOX was beaten a diminishing head at this level in his return from a four-month freshening, and he keeps winning rider David Cabrera. GRAPNEL is moving up a claiming condition following a four-length win in the slop at Churchill.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Arthurian;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

4 News Box;Cabrera;Martin;3-1

8 Grapnel;Asmussen;Moquett;8-1

9 Coal Truth;Mojica;Broberg;4-1

10 El Tigre Terrible;Bejarano;Miller;9-2

7 With Verve;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

3 Bend in the River;Medellin;McKnight;20-1

1 Atras;Michel;Espinoza;20-1

2 Grazen in the Park;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

11 Wipe the Slate;Rodriguez;Haran;30-1

5 Backdoorparty;De La Cruz;Martin;30-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

ANDY CANT**** finished second behind a talented winner while having to rally behind a slow pace, and the race produced the field's fastest Beyer figure. JEDREK has produced a strong late run in two starts since claimed by current connections, and he is the lone 5-year-old in the field. ATLANTIC DANCER has produced a strong rally in consecutive sprint races, and the son of American Pharoah is bred to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Andy Cant;Arrieta;Mott;4-5

6 Jedrek;Juarez;Lauer;7-2

5 Atlantic Dancer;Torres;Zito;9-2

2 Onthestage;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1 Mamzooj;Bejarano;Peitz;12-1

3 Patrolman;Cabrera;Ortiz;15-1

7 Unstable Prince;Michel;Martin;20-1

4 Order of Merit;Hebert;Durham;30-1

4 Purse $27,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

LIL MISS HOT MESS** finished second behind a heavily-favored winner at Remington, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer, but slow recent works are a bit of a concern. CATECHISM has set the pace in consecutive second-place finishes, and she was claimed by the leading stable and could go favored. LADY SHAMAN has not raced since March, but she may hold a slight talent advantage and is in good hands.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lil Miss Hot Mess;Mojica;Broberg;3-1

9 Catechism;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

4 Lady Shaman;Arrieta;Contreras;4-1

10 Put a Bow On It;Quinonez;Von Hemel;6-1

1 Becky's Tattoo;Bailey;Hewitt;12-1

3 Nostalgia;Castillo;Asmussen;10-1

8 C C the Bartender;Cabrera;Dixon;12-1

11 Legendary Gift;Jordan;Martin;15-1

6 Have I Ever;Santana;Broberg;15-1

5 Dorita's Heart;Court;Hewitt;15-1

2 Briar Thicket;Saez;Cline;30-1

12 Caged Bear;Michel;Jackson;30-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

THORN CROWN** contested a fast pace before tiring inside the final furlong in a deceptive 10th-place debut, and she is dropping in class and may appreciate a fast track. SUPER SPIRIT is an unraced filly who recorded a bullet five-furlong gate work last month, and trainer Robertino Diodoro wins with first-timers. ANDREA BEACH has a series of swift breezes in Kentucky, and she picks up a winning rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Thorn Crown;Jordan;Martin;8-1

6 Super Spirit;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

3 Andrea Beach;Cheminaud;Correas;4-1

11 Wreaking Havoc;Arrieta;Calhoun;10-1

7 Tribal Spirit;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-1

1 Twirling Tigress;De La Cruz;Cates;12-1

9 Fly Condor;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

10 True Emotion;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

12 Scat Logic;Mojica;Deville;10-1

5 Unified Gurl;Michel;Lukas;10-1

4 Fancy Hill;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

2 Lovely Joyce;Bowen;Prather;30-1

6 Purse $103,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

CAWKAB*** was heavily bet and responded with a decisive maiden win at two turns, and the lightly-raced and well-bred colt has shown versatility. BEN DIESEL has worked powerfully since a sprint tuneup, and he is graded stake-placed around two turns at Oaklawn. B SUDD has finished well in consecutive third-place sprint finishes, and he may find himself on the lead in his first try around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cawkab;Talamo;Cox;2-1

6 Ben Diesel;Cabrera;Lukas;4-1

7 B Sudd;Arrieta;Stewart;9-2

2 Efficiency;Juarez;Hollendorfer;6-1

8 Ten Guage;Castillo;Asmussen;8-1

9 Jolly Tommy;Baze;Contreras;10-1

1 Speed Bias;Bejarano;Moquett;12-1

3 Brooklyn Diamonds;Santana;Brisset;12-1

4 Bellamys Roan;Hiraldo;Westermann;20-1

7 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

IBERVILLE** was beaten only a head at Churchill while four lengths clear of third at today's claiming price, and he was claimed by the leading stable. WHOOPING JAY competed well at a higher class level in turf sprints in California, and he has a good record on the main track. UPSTRIKER is dropping to the lowest price of his career for trainer Ron Moquett, who is spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Iberville;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

11 Whooping Jay;Baze;Broberg;5-2

3 Upstriker;Bejarana;Moquett;4-1

5 Cost Basis;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

4 Belfast Boy;Cabrera;Hiles;10-1

7 Mojo Man;Bowen;DiVito;12-1

8 Burninhunkoflove;Arrieta;Sharp;20-1

2 R Doc;Gonzalez;Keithan;20-1

1 Mean Jakey;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

6 Shackleford Strong;Hiraldo;Rosin;20-1

8 Rolling Fork;Jordan;Puhl;30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

KEYSTONE FIELD**** finished six lengths clear of third in a photo-finish loss in the mud Dec. 11, and the beaten favorite had won his two previous, which includes a stake at Churchill. OPEN ROAD is back on Lasix after a competitive third-place finish at Churchill, and his Beyer figures are on par with the top selection. GREAT ESCAPE has recorded a local bullet workout since finishing third in the Zia Park Derby, and he has early speed and represents a top team.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Keystone Field;Castillo;Maker;2-1

5 Open Road;Geroux;Cox;8-5

4 Great Escape;Torres;Diodoro;9-2

1 Tiz Rye Time;Bejarano;Van Berg;10-1

7 Captain Bombastic;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

9 Bye Bye Bobby;Juarez;Fincher;15-1

2 Calibrate;Arrieta;Rosin;20-1

6 Spankster;Cabrera;Lukas;15-1

8 Silver Dust;Saez;Vance;20-1

9 The Pippin. Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

LE DA VIDA** finished fourth as the post-time favorite in a similar field opening weekend, but she may not have cared for the sloppy condition. She had won her previous two races in style. LOVELY RIDE easily defeated many of these in the Mistletoe. She is fast and appears as good on a fast track. COACH finished second in the Mistletoe, but she has an exceptional wet-track record and may be over-bet with flashy connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;2-1

3 Lovely Ride;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

7 Coach;Talamo;Cox;7-2

1 Traverse;Arrieta;Mott;8-1

9 Will's Secret;Cabrera;Lukas;10-1

5 Ice Orchid;Santana;Ortiz;12-1

8 Misty Veil;Geroux;Maker;15-1

4 Family Time;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

6 Graysonsmacho Gal;Saez;Ortiz;15-1

10 Forever Dreaming;Michel;Lukas;20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

INDIAN IRISH*** was caught in the final strides in a clear second-place finish, and she is adding blinkers and figures difficult to catch. DANCIN N THEPULPIT has not raced since April, but she fired fresh in her debut last winter at Oaklawn, earning the field's fastest Beyer figure. KOKOMO STARLET has two encouraging five-furlong breezes leading up to her career debut, and veteran Jon Court gets the riding assignment.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Indian Irish;Talamo;Morse;8-5

11 Dancin N Thepulpit;De La Cruz;Cates;3-1

2 Kokomo Starlet;Court;Jackson;10-1

7 Fly Like the Wind;Saez;Calhoun;10-1

6 Miracle Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;8-1

8 Fortibug;Hiraldo;Moysey;15-1

9 Dixie Girl To;Castillo;Westermann;15-1

5 Bonnie Lass;Juarez;Witt;15-1

3 Princess Hadley;Bejarano;Dixon;15-1

1 Hamazing Debate;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;20-1

14 Coromandel;Cabrera;Ortiz;20-1

13 Courageous Cappen;Bailey;Cline;30-1

12 Calypso Street;Wales;Mason;20-1

4 Tiz a Strategy;Jordan;Martin;30-1