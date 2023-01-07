Safety talk of session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend a virtual session on human trafficking and sexting and how to keep youth safe.

The session, Our Changing World: Keeping Our Youth Safe, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 via Zoom.

This is the fifth and final session of the 2022-2023 virtual umbrella series, Preparing our Community for Success, presented by The Links, according to a news release

The presenters will be Juawana Jackson, chief juvenile officer at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 11th Judicial District West, and Angela Roby, founder of Whole Nedz Inc., a grief and loss center.

Jackson has more than 20 years of service in juvenile justice. She is a native of Pine Bluff, attended Pine Bluff High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and master's degree in physical education, according to the release.

Jackson is also a graduate of Edward Coleman's Leadership Institute (STAND Foundation Inc.) and Leadership Pine Bluff. She is currently serves as a Red Coat with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Roby is also a graduate of UAPB where she studied human development and family studies. Roby received intensive grief training to serve the community. Her work experience includes human trafficking advocate, domestic violence advocate, grief and loss supporter, and biblical counselor.

The Zoom virtual event is available at https://zoom.us/j/97984421434?pwd=WGd6cGs1NjhMYXpjb3lJVGUrU3c0Zz09 with Meeting ID: 979 8442 1434 and Passcode: 848989.

Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the president of the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links. Kelly D. Bryant is the program chair.