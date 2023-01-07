Sanders taps federal prosecutor Allison Bragg as state inspector general

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday her intention to select Allison Bragg, a federal prosecutor, as the state's inspector general.

"Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next inspector general for our state," Sanders said in a news release.

"She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan, and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability."

The Arkansas Department of Inspector General enforces Medicaid and fair housing regulations. The department also conducts audits of executive branch agencies and resolves tax appeals.

Bragg is a spokeswoman and the white-collar coordinator for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Arkansas. During her 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, she prosecuted cases involving white-collar crime, public corruption, child exploitation, human trafficking and violent crime, officials said in the release.

"I am honored to be joining the Sanders Administration as Inspector General," Bragg said. "Governor-elect Sanders has the right, bold vision to take Arkansas to the next level, and together we will work to ensure that we accomplish it with effectiveness, integrity, and honor."

Bragg is a member of the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys and has served as the organization's vice president. Raised in Lee County, Bragg graduated cum laude from the University of Arkansas. She also obtained a law degree and a master's in agricultural law from the university.

While in law school, Bragg was on a team that won the National Moot Court Competition in New York. She was awarded best oral argument in the nation at the competition, according to the release.

Bragg will replace Elizabeth Thomas Smith, who was appointed head of the department by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Smith will stay on as director of the office of Medicaid inspector general, according to Sanders spokesman Judd Deere.

Bragg's salary has yet to be determined, Deere said. Smith's annual salary as department director is $175,630.62, according to the Arkansas transparency website.

On Thursday, Sanders announced she intended to retain Daryl Bassett as head of the state Department of Labor and Licensing. John Mark Huckabee, who is Sanders' brother, is listed as a media specialist with the department. His salary is $48,749.17, according to the state's transparency website.

"Mr. Huckabee has been an excellent employee for the two years he's been at DLL," said Steve Guntharp, deputy director, in an emailed statement Friday. "Secretary Bassett has no intentions of making a change to his employment."

Arkansas has 15 executive branch departments headed by secretaries. Sanders has nominated appointees for 14 of the departments. As of Friday, she had yet to announce a pick for the Department of Health, headed by Renee Mallory.