Southwest projects loss after meltdown

Southwest Airlines expects a quarterly revenue loss of up to $425 million from its holiday-travel meltdown, the company said Friday.

The Dallas airline canceled more than 16,000 flights from Dec. 21-31 after a winter storm during peak holiday travel bungled its operations. Overall, the cancellations will result in a pre-tax negative impact of up to $825 million, a net loss for the fourth quarter, the airline noted in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In early December, before its holiday troubles, Southwest had projected fourth-quarter revenue would rise by up to 17% over the same period in 2019.

Disruptions last month started with the winter storm but snowballed when Southwest's crew-scheduling technology became overwhelmed, leaving crews and planes out of position to operate flights, the company said. It took the airline eight days to recover when other major airlines appeared up and running almost immediately after the storm.

Southwest said the company also expects higher operating expenses related to travel-expense reimbursements to customers, the estimated value of frequent-flyer points offered to customers, and premium pay and additional compensation for employees.

While its operations have largely returned to normal, investors have been bracing for a hit to Southwest's results.

Citi previously estimated its net profit would be hurt by as much as 5% in the quarter, and Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth had predicted a negative impact of about $585 million. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Bloomberg on Thursday that guidance would be revised to reflect the "significant" events of last month.

The impact was "toward the upper end of investor expectations" that ranged from $400 million to $800 million, Syth said in a note Friday. She estimated a fourth-quarter earnings per share hit of 97 cents, implying a loss of 20 cents for the quarter.

"We believe sentiment and, in turn, shares will continue to be weighed down by the longer-term implications of the operations meltdown," Syth said, noting she remains confident that management can address the issues and retain a "strong buy" recommendation on the stock.

Information for this report was contributed by Michelle Chapman of The Associated Press and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

FILE - A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. With its flights now running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is turning its attention to luring back customers and repairing damage to a reputation for service after canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas. The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest's ancient crew-scheduling technology failed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

