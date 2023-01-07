BASKETBALL

UCA's Anthony Boone out indefinitely after surgery

University of Central Arkansas men's Coach Anthony Boone underwent successful heart surgery Thursday and is out indefinitely, according to UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague.

Boone is in his fourth year at the head of the Bears' program and his ninth on staff. He missed Thursday night's game against Eastern Kentucky.

Assistant coach Brock Widders filled in as acting head coach, supported by associate head coach Jeff Price and assistant coach John Cranford.

UCA is in Clarksville, Tenn., today to take on Austin Peay.

-- Sam Lane

Hendrix women win on the road

Madi Pierce scored a game-high 20 points and Blysse Harmon added 12 to lead the Hendrix College women (4-9, 1-1 Southern Athletic Association) to a 57-41 victory over Sewanee (Tenn.) on Friday in Sewanee, Tenn.

The Warriors held a 49-37 rebounding advantage -- including 16-8 on the offensive glass -- and outscored the Tigers 24-14 in the lane. They also turned 17 Sewanee turnovers into 19 points and scored 15 second-chance points. Hendrix shot 30.5% from the floor while holding Sewanee (3-10, 0-2) to 26.4%.

Kayla Antoine led Sewanee with 12 points and was the only Tigers player in double figures.

Hendrix men fall to Sewanee

Russ Marr scored 23 points for Hendrix College (1-12, 0-2 Southern Athletic Association) in an 87-73 loss to Sewanee (Tenn.) on Friday in Sewanee, Tenn.

The Tigers (9-5, 2-0) shot 54.4% from the floor while holding the Warriors to 42%. Sewanee also held a 38-32 rebounding advantage and outscored Hendrix 42-36 in the lane while turning 16 Hendrix turnovers into 20 points.

Colin Kahl scored 18 points for the Warriors and Luka Avaliani added 15. Tyler Deithloff had a game-high 26 points to lead the Tigers, while Caleb Squires added 15 and Colton McMullin chipped in with 10.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services