Super Quiz: War in Literature

1. In this 1898 novel by H.G. Wells, Earth is attacked by Martians.

2. "Gates of Fire" is narrated by Xeones, one of three Greek survivors of this battle.

3. "Cold Mountain" describes events following this war.

4. "At Dawn We Slept" covers this attack on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.

5. "The Charge of the Light Brigade" poem is set in this war.

6. "The Killer Angels" depicts three days of this famous Civil War battle.

7. This British novel recounts the experiences of a horse named Joey.

8. This 1975 novel by James Clavell begins in feudal Japan.

9. This novel by Leo Tolstoy chronicles Napoleon's invasion of Russia.

ANSWERS:

1. "The War of the Worlds"

2. Battle of Thermopylae

3. The U.S. Civil War

4. Pearl Harbor

5. The Crimean War

6. Battle of Gettysburg

7. "War Horse"

8. "Shogun"

9. "War and Peace"