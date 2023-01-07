Sections
Teen dead after North Little Rock shooting, police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 9:05 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.

A teenager has died after a shooting on Pike Avenue on Friday afternoon, North Little Rock police said.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the 4500 block of Pike Ave. just before 5:30 p.m., a news release from the department states. 

The boy later died from his injuries in an area hospital, according to the release. 

Detectives responded to the scene and began investigation, the release said. That investigation is active and ongoing.

The identity of the teen was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin, police said. 

