Tontitown man dies in airplane crash near Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Tontitown man died Friday in an airplane crash southeast of Fayetteville, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis Brant Barnes, 43, was killed when his M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft went down near North Smokey Bear Road in Washington County, the Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page. Barnes was the only person in the aircraft when it crashed.

The Sheriff's Office said it was notified of the crash around 5:57 p.m. Friday, and deputies arrived on the scene around 6:03 p.m. and found the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The Fayetteville Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Central EMS and the Washington County Coroner's Office also responded to the incident, the post states.



