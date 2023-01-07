Tools & Toys: Let Your Garden Grow eku box and Celia Collection Cake Pedestal

Let Your Garden Grow eku box

What's to love: A beautiful gift box filled with items any gardener would love.

What does it do: The small gift box, that sells for $175, contains a packet of Organic Microgreen Seeds, a Pollinator Seed Pop that contains seeds for plants to attract bees or butterflies, a Plant the Box Candle, a pinch and pull herb dish, organic gardeners soap and pruning shears. The large gift box, that sells for $255, contains several more garden items. Each box is tied with a satin-ribbon and includes a message from the gift giver handwritten by the company and sealed with a wax seal. The company, eku box, also makes a variety of other gift boxes. Visit ekubox.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Celia Collection Cake Pedestal

What's to love: An elegant cake pedestal from Caskata made of lead-free crystal.

What does it do: The company says the Celia line was inspired by "a sophisticated fusion of sleek lines and 1940s glamour." The cake stands are mouth-blown by artists in the Czech Republic. They are 5.25 inches high and 11 inches across. They are available in the colors rose, citrine and ocean and sell for $120. For more information visit caskata.com.