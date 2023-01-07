Trump faces riot civil lawsuit

The girlfriend of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being assaulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump and two men who pleaded guilty to the assault.

Sandra Garza, on behalf of Sicknick's estate, said in the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington that Trump and the two men -- Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios -- used "a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric that led to the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol."

Khater and Tanios await sentencing for the chemical-spray attacks on Sicknick and two other officers on the West Terrace of the Capitol.

Sicknick died one day later. Prosecutors didn't say Khater and Tanios caused his death, but the men did face a 10-count indictment that included felony charges of rioting, assaulting law enforcement officers and obstructing congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Tanios, a West Virginia sandwich shop owner, admitted to two counts of misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted Capitol grounds.

In a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Khater, a smoothie-shop owner in State College, Pa., admitted to assaulting and injuring law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon for use of bear spray.

The suit alleges one claim of wrongful death and conspiracy to violate Sicknick's civil rights, and negligence against all three men. Khater and Tanios are named as defendants for one claim of common law assault, the filing states.

A phone call and an email to two Trump representatives were not immediately returned late Thursday.