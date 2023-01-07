UAM is offering new track for math degree

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is set to offer a secondary mathematics (non-licensure) track in the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree beginning with the 2023 spring semester.

Shuneize Slater, dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at UAM, explained the value of the new track.

"Some students interested in teaching mathematics in a high school setting do not find the traditional mathematics degree tailored to their career goals, as many of the required courses are not only outside of their area of interest but also are more advanced than necessary for their career," Slater said in a news release.

In UAM's new mathematics degree track, all of the required and supportive courses will be focused on mastery of content necessary for teaching secondary mathematics as well as relevant methods in instruction.

In southeast Arkansas, the demand for mathematics teachers remains high. Every school district in the southeastern part of the state qualifies as a high-needs district, based on criteria established by the National Science Foundation, according to the release.

"School districts throughout the region regularly solicit UAM for possible applicants," Slater said. "Many graduates in the UAM mathematics program have entered M.A.T. programs, including the one at UAM, and, almost without exception, have had job opportunities awaiting them upon completion of the program."

"The goal of this track is to fill a need of our regional public schools, providing staffing of secondary math teachers who are knowledgeable about their content and pedagogy as well as being prepared to pass their Praxis Mathematics Content Knowledge exam," Slater said.

For details on the program or how to apply, contact Slater at (870) 460-1116 or Lynn Fox, assistant dean of math, at (870) 460-1416.