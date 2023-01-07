Ukraine’s sirens blare amid uneasy cease-fire





KYIV, Ukraine -- An uneasy quiet settled over Kyiv on Friday despite air-raid sirens that blared there and across Ukraine shortly after a Russian cease-fire declaration for Orthodox Christmas went into effect. Ukrainian and Western officials have scorned the truce as a ploy.

No explosions were heard in the capital.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the cease-fire was to have started.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire. Kyiv officials dismissed the move but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight tonight Moscow time.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv about 40 minutes after the Russian cease-fire was to come into effect. The widely used "Alerts in Ukraine" app, which includes information from emergency services, showed sirens blaring across the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry alleged that Ukrainian forces continued to shell its positions and said its forces returned fire to suppress the attacks. But it wasn't clear from the statement whether the attacks and return of fire took place before or after the cease-fire took effect.

The ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, reported multiple Ukrainian attacks in the eastern Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

United Nations staff members on the ground in Ukraine "have not seen reports of intense or major fighting," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. But he cautioned that "they're not everywhere."

Putin's announcement Thursday that the Kremlin's troops would stop fighting along the 680-mile front line and elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for the Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.





But Ukrainian and Western officials portrayed the announcement as an attempt by Putin to grab the moral high ground, while possibly seeking to snatch the battlefield initiative and rob the Ukrainians of momentum amid their counteroffensive of recent months.

In a Christmas Eve message to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "a holiday of harmony and family unity. And together we are all a big Ukrainian family.

"No matter where we are now -- at home, at work, in a trench, on the road, in Ukraine or abroad -- our family is united as never before. ... United in its belief in a single victory."

CHRISTMAS SKEPTICS

The Institute for the Study of War said the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

"Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative," the think tank said late Thursday. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire, and may have called for the cease-fire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations."

And Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said that whether or not the cease-fire holds, "I don't take it at face value."

"When Russia announces cease-fires, in the way Russia conducts war, there are usually ulterior motives," she said. "Historically, what the Russian government and Russian military usually do when they announce a cease-fire is to use it as a tactical opportunity, to just take a breather or gain a little bit of space."

On the streets of Kyiv, some civilians said Friday that they spoke from bitter experience in doubting Russia's motives.

"Everybody is preparing [for an attack], because everybody remembers what happened on the new year when there were around 40 Shahed" Iranian drones, said capital resident Vasyl Kuzmenko. "But everything is possible."

In the eastern Donetsk province, there was no truce in Bakhmut as Russian artillery shells kept streaking overhead and thudding into Ukrainian-held territory through the afternoon and evening.

"Just listen," one Ukrainian soldier said while standing on an otherwise deserted street in the city, about 1:30 p.m. Friday. The rattle of small arms, the whistle of artillery and mortar shells, the shudder of explosions all continued unabated.

The soldier's assessment of the cease-fire: "It was just public relations."

Fighting continued Friday along several parts of the front, which stretches hundreds of miles through southern and eastern Ukraine. Each side accused the other of initiating it, saying their forces were just defending themselves.

In Kherson, in southern Ukraine, Russian forces shelled a fire station Friday morning, killing at least one person, according to local officials.

Ukraine's State Emergency Services shared photographs of the aftermath of the attack, including an image of the body of a firefighter covered with a tarp, the person's uniform visible under the covering. A number of emergency response vehicles were also damaged. Local officials said six people were killed and four others wounded in attacks in the region the previous day.

Shortly after the cease-fire was scheduled to take hold, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said a residential area had been hit in a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine and that in the town of Kurakhove, in the Donetsk region, Russian shells hit apartment buildings and a hospital. A hospital employee was injured, he said. The exact timing of the strikes was unclear.

CHRISTMAS CONFLICT

Ukraine's first wartime Christmas also heightened a conflict among the nation's faithful as government took control of the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said Thursday that the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the nearly 1,000-year-old Pechersk Lavra -- also known as Monastery of the Caves -- in the Ukrainian capital have been taken over by the state after the lease of them held by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) expired on Dec. 31.

On Friday, Tkachenko said the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) -- the similarly named rival church -- asked for and was granted permission to conduct the service at the cathedral today when Orthodox Christmas is celebrated.

In 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople. Moscow's and most other Orthodox patriarchs refused to accept that designation that formalized a split with the Russian church.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which remained loyal to the Moscow patriarch since the 17th century, declared independence from Moscow's patriarchate after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The UOC gave Moscow a liturgical cold shoulder by dropping the commemoration of Moscow Patriarch Kirill as its leader in public worship and blessing its own sacramental oil rather than use Moscow's supply.

But Ukrainian security agencies have claimed that it has maintained close ties with Moscow. They have conducted numerous raids of the church's holy sites, posting photos of rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch.

Also Friday, at the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was sending wishes from his heart "to the Eastern churches, both the Catholic and the Orthodox ones, that tomorrow will celebrate the birth of the Lord." Speaking to thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for the Epiphany feast day, Francis said, "In a special way, I would like my wish to reach the brothers and sisters of martyred Ukraine" and prayed for peace there.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Meldrum of The Associated Press and by Andrew E. Kramer and Megan Specia of The New York Times.

An Orthodox priest offers the holy communion to a woman during Christmas church service in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A girl lights a candle before the start of the Orthodox Christmas in the St. Michael's Monastery of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to observe a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)



Ukrainian priests holding a service before the start of the Orthodox Chrismas in the St. Michael's Monastery of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to observe a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause "to continue the war with renewed vigor". (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)



Serhii Kaharlytskiy, center, talks to volunteers helping him to reconstruct his house, destroyed during a Russian attack on Dec. 31, 2022, before the start of the Orthodox Christmas, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to observe a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)



A firefighter passes by the dead body of a firefighter killed in the Russian shelling of the fire station in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



A destroyed bridge across Siverskyi-Donets river is seen in the village of Bogorodychne, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A destroyed Russian tank stands across the road of a church in the town of Sviatohirsk, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Volunteers help to reconstruct a house destroyed during a Russian attack on Dec. 31, 2022, before the start of the Orthodox Christmas, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to observe a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin's intentions. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)



A local resident runs past a burning house hit by the Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)











