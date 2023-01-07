Sections
Victim, suspect identified in Thursday shooting in Little Rock's Mabelvale neighborhood

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:17 p.m.
Little Rock police on Saturday released the name of a teenager fatally shot late Thursday in the city’s Mabelvale neighborhood, and they also named a suspect in the killing.

Carnelius Williams, 17, of Little Rock died at UAMS Medical Center of his gunshot wounds, according to a police incident report. Police later identified Derrick Jackson, 19, as a suspect, the report states.

Officers responding to a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Thursday located Williams at UAMS Medical Center after he had been shot. Witnesses indicated that the shooting happened in the road outside 7624 Depriest Road in Mabelvale, about 4 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange. Police then searched that area.

Williams and Jackson knew each other in some way before the shooting, the report states.

