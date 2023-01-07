Woman recorded judge, file asserts

A woman recorded the conversation in which a then-Monroe County district judge is accused of asking her for sex in exchange for help with her boyfriend's criminal case, according to an indictment unsealed this week.

The indictment also says that when the woman refused, the former judge, Thomas David Carruth, asked if she would let him see her wearing "nice lingerie."

After the woman told him about the recording, Carruth contacted the Arkansas State Police and claimed the accuser had made up a story about him, the indictment says.

Carruth, 63, was arrested in Little Rock on Thursday and released after pleading innocent in U.S. District Court to three counts each of honest services wire fraud and using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

His trial is set for Feb. 27 in Helena-West Helena before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Carruth, who resigned as judge in August before successfully running for Clarendon city attorney, represented the accuser, named in the indictment only as "Individual 1," in a legal proceeding in and around October 2020, according to the indictment.

He also represented the woman's boyfriend, who was also her ex-husband, in a legal proceeding that concluded in January 2022, the indictment says.

The boyfriend, who was on parole, was facing a criminal charge of violating a no-contact order that was pending before Carruth in March and April of last year, according to the indictment.

The indictment says that, around April 14, while meeting in Carruth's office, the woman asked the judge if he could help with her boyfriend's pending case.

Carruth responded by asking her if she had anything of equal or greater value to the risk he would be taking by helping her, the indictment says. The woman offered to admit to potential crimes she had committed, according to the indictment.

The indictment says that Carruth directed her to write down those crimes and bring the list to him. Carruth also mentioned that he had been admonished by the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission for being inappropriate and explained that the people who had accused him could not prove anything, the indictment says.

On April 18, the woman returned to Carruth's office and recorded their ensuing conversation, the indictment says.

After she handed Carruth a handwritten list of potential crimes she had committed, Carruth told her he would turn it into an affidavit which she should notarize and bring back to him, the indictment says. Then Carruth said he would put the notarized affidavit in a safe at his home, the indictment says.

While discussing her boyfriend's case, Carruth said he would schedule the "trial special as quickly as possible," which would enable the charge to be dismissed before the defendant had a parole-violation hearing and make it less likely that he would be found in violation of his parole, according to the indictment.

"I haven't made up my mind to do anything yet," the indictment quotes Carruth as saying. "I got one area I want to explore with you .... And I don't know how you're gonna react. Um ... how do you feel about sex? I mean ... Now listen, stop. Look at me honestly and tell me."

According to the indictment, the woman refused saying, "I'd prefer not [to] have to in order to get this done."

"The next step back from that is ... do you have any nice lingerie?" the indictment quotes Carruth as asking. When she said she did, according to the indictment, Carruth asked "Do you mind letting me see you in it?"

She again refused, the indictment says.

Carruth, then addressing her boyfriend's trial, said, "[That's] what you're buying is we're going to try to shorten those timeframes," the indictment says.

Carruth later returned to the solicitation, telling the woman she should let him know if she changed her mind about having sex with him or "giving [him] a lingerie show," the indictment says.

On April 25, the woman informed Carruth of the recording she made, according to the indictment. The following day, she reported Carruth to law enforcement, the indictment says.

On April 28, Carruth contacted the state police to report that his accuser had told him about potential crimes she had committed and that she had made up a story about him "of a sexual nature," the indictment says.

The indictment says that Carruth then lied to a state police agent that when the woman asked him for help with her boyfriend's case, he had told her to stop talking about the case and that he couldn't help.

On April 29, the woman's boyfriend's arraignment date was moved from June 16 to May 5, the indictment says.

On May 2, Carruth's clerk sent an email to another clerk in different court division stating Carruth had recused himself from the case and that the defendant's case should be transferred to a different judge, the indictment says.

The same day, Carruth met with the state police agent, who was assigned to an FBI task force, and an FBI agent and gave them the list of crimes the woman had given him, the indictment says.

The indictment says Carruth showed the investigators Apple iMessages he had exchanged with the woman and denied soliciting sex from her.

On May 4, Carruth sent the FBI agent an email with a three-page letter meant to provide context to the iMessages, the indictment says.

According to the indictment, the iMessages said "Yes, I will do the right thing. And everyone will lose."

Carruth said in the letter that, although the woman wanted him to dismiss her boyfriend's case, he wasn't going to unless the evidence dictated that outcome, the indictment says.

In a news release Thursday, the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said it was investigating two complaints that had been filed against Carruth and that it had received complaints on the "the same subject matter when federal authorities began their probe of Carruth's alleged conduct."

The commission said the complaints remain pending before a commission investigation panel and that the commission will continue cooperating with the FBI investigation.

The commission in November 2018 formally admonished Carruth, saying that from 2013 to 2017 he had contact with a small number of litigants or witnesses with cases in his court.

The commission determined that even if Carruth did not discuss cases with these people, that the "number, times and circumstances" of the meetings created an appearance of impropriety.