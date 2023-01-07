Years-old evidence leads to arrest in ’17 homicide

A man arrested Wednesday in a 2017 fatal shooting in Little Rock has been a leading suspect since the killing nearly six years ago, an arrest affidavit shows.

The most recent piece of evidence described in the affidavit was obtained by police in November 2020. The document doesn't say why a warrant wasn't sought until more than two years later.

The affidavit contains descriptions of witness statements, surveillance video footage, cellphone data and other evidence that served as probable cause for the arrest of Rodney Franklin, 33, of North Little Rock, on a first-degree murder charge in the March 6, 2017, fatal shooting of Deontre Rhodes, 19.

It states that Franklin shot Rhodes not long after the teenager met up with Franklin to buy marijuana.

A witness, Gary Freeman, told detectives at the time that he and Rhodes were walking near Kanis and John Barrow roads on that day when a man in a maroon van that they knew as "Rod" yelled out to them. Freeman later told detectives that they met Rod at the Sunshine Food Mart at 36th Street and John Barrow Road.

The two got into Rod's van, where Freeman told police Rhodes discussed buying marijuana from Rod, the affidavit says. Freeman said Rhodes got into an argument with Rod, although the affidavit does not say what caused the disagreement.

Freeman and Rhodes then got out of the van and went back to Rhodes' apartment on Kanis Road, he said, before returning to the area to meet back up with Rod. Freeman went to a store while Rhodes walked on down John Barrow Road.

When Freeman left the store, he saw Rhodes near the intersection of John Barrow Road and 32nd Street and called out to him just before the man in the maroon van drove past and fired a shot at Rhodes, the affidavit says. Freeman fled the area, but police found Rhodes shot at the intersection around 11:41 a.m., and he died at a hospital two days later.

About two minutes after responding to the call about Rhodes' shooting, police got a report of a hit-and-run at 28th Street and John Barrow Road where a man reported that a driver turning onto 28th Street in a maroon vehicle hit his vehicle and drove off.

Police obtained surveillance footage of two men matching descriptions of Freeman and Rhodes getting into a maroon van near the intersection of Kanis and John Barrow roads at 11:06 a.m. before the van travels south on John Barrow Road.

The van is next spotted 31 minutes later crossing John Barrow Road on 32nd Street before turning onto John Barrow Road from 34th Street around 11:39 a.m., slowing down as it approaches the intersection with 32nd Street, where Rhodes was found shot moments later. It then continues north toward where the hit-and-run was reported.

Detectives learned from speaking with Freeman's mother that Rhodes had been using a texting app to contact Rod, and police found a text message sent at 10:23 a.m. on March 6, 2017, that read "Rod this tre."

Police secured phone records for the phone number that Rhodes had texted, and while no owner information was available, they noted calls from that number to Rhodes' phone number and to a woman identified as Franklin's mother, leading them to identify Franklin as a suspect.

Detectives visited Franklin's mother's apartment complex on March 23, 2017, and located a maroon Kia Sedona minivan that had no license plate and damage to the front end. The apartment manager told police that the van belonged to the son, although he did not know the son's name.

Further, in April 2017 a tow company reported that they towed the maroon van from that apartment complex and that it belonged to another member of the Franklin family whose address matched what Rodney Franklin listed on his driver's license.

However, the affidavit does not list any further action or evidence until Oct. 10, 2018, when Franklin was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Separate court records show he faced traffic violations around that date.

Police at the time told Franklin he was a suspect in Rhodes' killing and might face charges of first-degree murder, but he declined to make a statement, the affidavit states.

In November 2020, police got further phone records that showed that a device with Franklin's phone number was used to call Rhodes' phone number around 11:12 a.m. on March 6, 2017, while in the area where the homicide occurred.

At 11:51 a.m., 10 minutes after police responded to Rhodes' shooting, Franklin's number was used to call the number used by Franklin's mother, with the phone still located in the general area of the shooting.

On Wednesday, police used the evidence -- the messages on Rhodes' phone, the location of the device with Franklin's phone number at the time, the video evidence of the van registered to Franklin's previous address, the damage to the van that matched the hit-and-run and the fact that Franklin matched the physical description given by Freeman -- to support a request for the arrest warrant.

Franklin was being held Friday evening in the Pulaski County jail on $500,000 bond.