Above Beale Street





Historic Beale Street in downtown Memphis was jumping on Dec. 27 during Liberty Bowl festivities.

Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas Jayhawks enjoyed visiting the famous blues clubs and shops such as A. Schwab which has been on Beale more than 100 years.

In the afternoon, fans lined the road to watch the Autozone Liberty Bowl Parade and Pep Rally sponsored by the Beale Street Merchants Association. The parade included Razorbacks and Jayhawks marching bands, high school marching bands, the mischievous Secret Order of Boll Weevils, cheerleaders and vintage car clubs.





Razorback Foundation members and guests had a prime view of the procession on the top floor of the club Tin Roof. While there they enjoyed drinks and a buffet of hamburger sliders and finger foods.

After the parade, fans gathered at W.C. Handy Park on Beale and Third streets where both teams showcased their marching band and cheer team talents.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

