Andrews, Bears continue to impress

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Sarah Andrews scored 27 points and No. 23 Baylor defeated No. 21 Kansas 75-62 on Saturday night.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Caitlin Bickle had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja'Mee Asberry scored 11 for the Bears (12-3, 3-0), who won their fourth consecutive game.

Andrews, who scored a career-high 30 in a win over Oklahoma earlier in the week, scored 14 points in the third quarter, going 5-for-5 from the floor with two three-pointers and added a pair of free throws. She finished 10-of-16 from the floor, made 3 three-pointers, and was 4-for-4 from the line.

Kansas was within three points late in the third quarter after Zakiyah Franklin scored on the fast break and followed it up with a three-pointer. Baylor scored the last seven points of the quarter, however, and led 56-47 heading to the fourth.

Baylor went up by 12 in the fourth quarter, but the lead was down to 65-61 with 2:43 remaining after Franklin hit a jumper for the Jayhawks. Kansas would not make another field goal, missing five in a row to finish the game. Baylor put the game away with a layup by Andrews, a three-point play by Asberry, and 5-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

Wyvette Montgomery led Kansas (12-2, 2-1) with 19 points. Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater scored 11 points each.

Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and six rebounds in the first half. Baylor led 16-13 after one quarter and Littlepage-Buggs scored the final five points for the Bears as Baylor broke from a 23-all tie in the second quarter to lead 32-27 at the break.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 94,

MICHIGAN STATE 85

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 25 points and No. 13 Maryland used a 17-point third quarter run to open up a tight game on the way to a victory over Michigan State.

Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (13-3, 4-1). Lavender Briggs scored 15, Faith Masonius 12 and Abby Meyers 11.

Kamaria McDaniel hit an early third quarter three-pointer to give the Spartans their last lead, 43-42. Maryland held Michigan State scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes and took control with the 17-0 run in which the first eight points came at the free throw line. The Terrapins shot 58% in the third quarter while scoring 30 points to take a 70-51 lead into the fourth.

Matilda Ekh led Michigan State (10-6, 2-3) with 20 points and Moira Joiner had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. McDaniel added 11 points.

NO. 16 IOWA 94,

NO. 14 MICHIGAN 85

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan.

The first Big Ten Conference women's game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine three-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven three-pointers. They combined for 38 assists.

Both teams won at home last year, Michigan prevailing 98-90 when Clark had 46 points, and Iowa winning 104-80 with Clark scoring 38.

Supporting Clark for the Hawkeyes (12-4, 4-1) was center Monika Czinano with 19 points and a career-high eight assists.

McKenna Warnock had four three-pointers and 14 points and Kate Martin scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter.

Leigha Brown had 20 points and six assists and Emily Kiser 19 with seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolverines (13-3, 3-2). Laila Phelia added 16 points and Jordan Hobbs 10.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 78,

SANTA CLARA 61

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Brynna Maxwell scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara, the Bulldogs' ninth-consecutive win.

Yvonne Ejim had 16 points and 12 rebounds, splitting 20 points with Maxwell in the second half to help keep the lead in double figures after a red-hot first half.

Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points with seven assists and McKayla Williams had 13 points with five assists for Gonzaga (16-2, 6-0).

Tess Heal scored 14 points for the Broncos (10-8, 1-4) and Oliva Pollerd added 10.