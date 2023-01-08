Annual Between Party moves westward with style





Spouses Eric McDaniel and Dr. Chad Rodgers continued what's become a fine old tradition -- their popular Between Party, so named because it falls between Christmas and New Year's -- at their new west Little Rock home on Dec. 28.





Pizza, libations, live entertainment by a pianist and a DJ, and a gathering for a close watch of the end of the Liberty Bowl (the Hogs beat the Kansas Jayhawks in triple overtime) were on tap for the motley crew of attendees, as well as the Between Party pastime staple ... dancing on the low, round wooden table that made the move with the couple.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Between Party







