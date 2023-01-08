Arkansan gets military promotion

Charles W. "Wes" Nichols Jr. remembers the first time he ever encountered a general in the military and how nervous he was.

It was in 1985, not long after the Greenwood native first enlisted in the Arkansas Air National Guard's 188th Tactical Fighter Group at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith.

At 17, Nichols was an avionics flight control systems specialist working on F-4 and F-16 fighter jets.

One day he found himself trying to work a copy machine -- a much less complicated device, but one he had never seen before.

"The general was so kind as to help, and I was a young airman," Nichols recalled.

Thirty-seven years later, Nichols doesn't remember the name of the friendly general but wishes he could.

That long ago, as the son of a charter member of the 188th, Nichols said he couldn't imagine the opportunity he'd wind up with Saturday.

In a ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Colonel Nichols became Brigadier General Nichols.

The promotion heralded Nichols' new role as the principal assistant -- or chief of staff -- to the Arkansas Air National Guard commander.

His primary responsibility will be the strategic development and oversight of the Arkansas Air National Guard headquarters' staff. The staff supports 12 C-130s and a cyber operations squadron, as well as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and space targeting missions with an annual budget of over $96 million and approximately 1,800 personnel.

Nichols moved to Cabot in 2004 while assigned in various roles in the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base and at Joint Force Headquarters at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock. He served as a vice commander at the wing level and as the director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region.

He and and his wife, Shayne, call Owings, Md., home. In his civilian job, Nichols is a federal civil servant on the National Guard Bureau's joint staff.

"An absolute honor and humility that the leaders would have the trust in me and the confidence to lead and to serve as chief of staff in the Arkansas Air Guard," Nichols said after the ceremony. "I've been in the Arkansas Honor Guard for 37-plus years. When I joined the Air National Guard, my father was a charter member at the 188th, and so for me it was like joining the family business."

Less than 1% of military officers ever make it to the rank of general.

While Nichols said he couldn't imagine the opportunity of becoming a general, Shayne, a fellow airman, disputes that.

"I met my husband when I was 14 or 15 years old ... and he told me, 'I'd like to be a general someday,'" she said. "He was like, 17, 18 years old and that's what he said to me. And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.' ...

"He told me that every year. And I'm like, 'You know what that percentage is don't ya?'"

So Saturday was "like a dream come true," she said. "This, we never expected anything like this. He just kept working hard."

Nichols' promotion ceremony in an auditorium at the base was led by Maj. Gen. Kendall W. Penn, the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard.

During his introduction of Nichols, Penn addressed Nichols' wife and daughter, Jacque Jo, in the audience.

"We do these type of events to Wes, but we do them for you," Penn said.

The women took part in the ceremony, helping to pin Nichols' silver general stars to the shoulders of his uniform -- albeit with a small hiccup when Shayne dropped one on the stage.

"The end goal was to work," Nichols said, recalling his mindset when he enlisted in 1985. "'I don't know what I want to do. I need to do something, and this looks like a good place to start.' I think that's where a lot of kids are today. In high school, they don't necessarily have a great plan, and the National Guard can offer that."