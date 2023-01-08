Arkansans sworn in House after multi-day speakership battle

WASHINGTON -- Days after the start of the 118th Congress, Arkansas finally has elected representation in the House of Representatives.

Elected House members -- including the four men representing the Natural State -- took the oath of office early Saturday after California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally received enough support to become the chamber's next speaker.

The swearing-in marked a significant step forward for the 118th Congress, which began Tuesday. While recently elected senators -- including Rogers Republican John Boozman, who began his third term -- took their oaths of office that day without any drama, elected House members had to first select a speaker before taking their oaths of office. Republicans have the majority, yet a minority conservative faction stuck by protest candidates to prevent McCarthy from becoming speaker until the 15th round of voting early Saturday.

McCarthy secured the speakership with 216 votes. Democrats united behind New York's Hakeem Jeffries, giving him 212 votes. Six Republicans voted present, which lowered the threshold necessary for McCarthy to succeed in his speaker bid.

"The eyes of the world and the eyes of America are on this body right now," Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs told elected members while nominating McCarthy as speaker. "What America needs, what this body needs, is a lot less talk and a lot more action."

Westerman and fellow Republican Rep. French Hill of Little Rock were part of the negotiating team between McCarthy and the conservative lawmakers. Arkansas' delegates -- including Republicans Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Steve Womack of Rogers -- supported McCarthy throughout the entire speaker contest.

"I can think of no one who has fought harder for the success and priorities of House Republicans these past two years," Crawford said in a press release after the vote. "Speaker McCarthy has a plan that our conference can unite around. It's time to get to work on behalf of the American people and secure our border, tackle inflation and finally hold the Biden administration accountable for their failures."

Concessions to win support for McCarthy include rules allowing one member to call for a motion to vacate the speaker's position, giving lawmakers 72 hours to read bills before votes and providing the hard-right House Freedom Caucus with committee representation.

"Regardless of your political affiliation, this exercise was a testament to the strength of our American Republic," Westerman said in a statement Saturday.





"Our government is alive, and it represents over 330 million Americans, all with differing views and needs. That variety is sometimes hard to corral into one united vision, but that isn't a weakness, it's an asset. Bringing disparate parts of our country together is hard, but doing the hard work is what makes America great."





Republicans control the chamber with 222 seats, with 218 votes necessary for passing legislation. With the new Republican majority, Westerman will serve as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. Westerman had been the committee's top Republican under Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva.

With members now in position, Republicans can begin taking up their "Commitment to America" legislative agenda. McCarthy promised the first bill would repeal $80 billion in IRS funding for new hires and internal improvements. Congress approved the amount last August as part of the Inflation Reduction Act; Arkansas' lawmakers opposed the legislation.

"I am confident that, under Kevin McCarthy's leadership, House Republicans will offer pro-growth, conservative policies in contrast to the Biden Administration's reckless agenda," Hill said in a statement.

"We will demonstrate to the American people that Republicans have the right ideas to unleash American energy, get our economy moving, secure our southwest border and focus on rolling back the regulatory destruction of the Democratic party."

Arkansas' House members have experience serving in Republican majorities; Crawford and Womack joined the chamber in 2011 as part of a Republican flip, and Hill and Westerman became members in 2015 during Republican control.

Legislators in the current Congress face challenges in passing legislation given Democrats' control of the Senate.





"With this oath of office comes a new Congress faced with immense challenge and consequence," Womack said.

"I will use each vote to fight for hardworking Arkansas families and advance a future of freedom and opportunity. Strong policy and national defense, superior constituent service and upholding the Constitution remain my targeted focus. I am forever grateful to have the confidence of Arkansans and will ensure their voices and values are heard in Washington."

House members agreed early Saturday to adjourn until Monday, when lawmakers are expected to consider the chamber's rules package.