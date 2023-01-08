Arkansas women stifle host Missouri in 77-55 victory

Being able to rely on his team’s defense is a luxury Mike Neighbors has repeatedly mentioned this season when talking about his University of Arkansas women’s basketball team.

Arkansas (16-3, 3-1 SEC) put the clamps on once again Sunday afternoon and had its third consecutive game shooting over 40% en route to a runaway 77-55 road win over Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

It was the Razorbacks’ third dominant victory in a row. The team won each of those three contests by more than 20 points.

The win improved Arkansas’ record to 5-0 in true road games this season, and handed Missouri (14-3, 3-1 SEC) its largest margin of defeat at home since December 2019. The Tigers were held to 18-of-62 (29%) shooting, well below their 46.4% average entering the game, which was third-best in the SEC.

“Our defense travels again,” Neighbors said. “We forced a really hard-to-guard offense to only shoot 29%.”

The Razorbacks fell behind 9-4 early, but that’s when the defense started to set the tone. Missouri had an abysmal 11-minute stretch in the first half without scoring a point, missing 23 straight shots and going 0 of 2 from the free-throw line. Arkansas took advantage and went on a 15-0 run to turn a five-point deficit into a 19-9 lead midway through the second quarter.

It was largely done when Neighbors inserted Rylee Langerman, who sparked some added intensity.

“There was just one little stretch there where I thought they played harder than we did, when Sara-Rose [Smith] came in the game,” Neighbors said. “But that’s when we countered with Rylee, and I thought Rylee got us back going. I probably should have played her a little bit earlier to get that energy going. I didn’t know it was 11 minutes until they just mentioned that, so that’s got to be one of our better defensive stretches of the year.”

Saylor Poffenbarger took over during the first half for the Razorbacks, scoring 11 points, including a three-pointer to put the Razorbacks ahead by double figures. She was electric all afternoon, scoring a career-high 24 points. Her mother, Amy, who starred at Missouri in the early 1990s, was in attendance to witness Poffenbarger’s performance.

“She’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Neighbors said. “She’s practiced like this since she came on campus. … I think she’s just getting more comfortable.”

Poffenbarger also had the defensive assignment on Missouri star Hayley Frank and shut down the fifth-year senior and preseason SEC second team selection. Frank was held scoreless in the first half and finished with a season-low five points.

“It seemed like every time the ball would find Hayley, Saylor was kneecap to kneecap with her,” Neighbors said. “And she is an incredibly hard matchup, she really puts a lot of stress on you defensively. I thought Saylor handled it one-on-one a lot of times, but I thought our gap defense and just kind of shading and showing, there was help if she did happen to get around it.”

Haley Troup ended the scoreless streak for the Tigers with a layup, then put Missouri on her back with eight consecutive points. Troup scored 12 before intermission, going 4 of 6 from the floor. The rest of her team went just 10% (3 of 30), unable to pose a serious scoring threat.

Langerman knocked down a three-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer to give Arkansas a 31-22 lead at halftime and a rush of momentum entering the locker room.

The Razorbacks came out in the third quarter where they left off, with Poffenbarger and Makayla Daniels knocking down back-to-back threes. Arkansas stretched the lead to as many as 16 points, but Missouri found an offensive rhythm late to bring it within 49-38. Chrissy Carr hit a tough jumper as time expired to take a 13-point advantage.

Arkansas owned a 26-17 advantage in the fourth quarter, helped by 3 of 3 three-point shooting from Carr. It was the second consecutive 16-point performance from the Syracuse transfer, who led the team with a plus-26 difference for the Razorbacks while she was on the court.

“Chrissy hit some timely threes that kept people honest,” Neighbors said.

Erynn Barnum took over in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. The senior from Little Rock posted her second double-double of the season, and fifth 20-plus point game with 21 points and 11 rebounds. She has also averaged 5 assists in the Razorbacks’ three-game win streak.

“She’s gotten so good at reading cuts and, our kids have become willing cutters because now they know Erynn will pass it when they cut,” Neighbors said. “And I thought we found her around the basket. She’s so deceptive in her moves around the basket. She’s used to guarding bigger kids, and bigger kids aren’t used to guarding players like her. She’s made a living out of doing that.”

Daniels added nine points for the Razorbacks, while Samara Spencer hauled in a team-leading nine defensive rebounds, doing so from the point guard spot.

Troup finished with 24 points to lead Missouri, while Lauren Hansen added 10.

The win gave Arkansas its best start since 2005-06, when the Razorbacks jumped out to 5-1 in league play before losing nine in a row to close the season. It also extended Arkansas’ win streak over Missouri to eight games, which is the longest against any SEC foe.

The Razorbacks will have an eight-day pause before returning to action at home against Vanderbilt on Jan. 16.