Best-sellers

Fiction

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

2. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

3. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

4. DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

5. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

6. TRIPLE CROSS by James Patterson. Detective Alex Cross and the true-crime author Thomas Tull search for a serial killer known as the Family Man.

7. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

8. TOM CLANCY: RED WINTER by Marc Cameron. The 22nd book in the Jack Ryan series. Ryan goes behind the Berlin Wall in 1985 to investigate an East German defector.

9. A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES by Louise Penny. The 18th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. When an attic room that was sealed off 160 years ago is opened, an old enemy returns.

10. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

Nonfiction

1. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

2. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

3. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and struggles with sobriety.

4. SURRENDER by Bono. The lead singer of Irish rock band U2 offers details of his life, career and activism.

5. THE REVOLUTIONARY by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer details Samuel Adams' contributions to the American Revolution.

6. AND THERE WAS LIGHT by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer portrays the life of Abraham Lincoln.

7. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer explains the sensory perceptions and ways of communication used by a variety of animals.

8. THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG by Bob Dylan. In a collection of more than 60 essays, the musician and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature explores the nature of popular music.

9. RADIO'S GREATEST OF ALL TIME by Rush Limbaugh with Kathryn Adams Limbaugh and David Limbaugh. A collection of the late conservative commentator's on-air moments, with memories from his widow and brother.

10. SO HELP ME GOD by Mike Pence. The former vice president gives an account of his career, including his time in the Oval Office and during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

3. BECOMING by Michelle Obama.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

