The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 27

Amanda and Aaron Strobel, Little Rock, daughter.

Teresa and Raymond Moore, Little Rock, daughter.

Kaitlyn Puga and Homero Pena, Arbyrd, Mo., daughter.

Brianna and Grant Collins, Crossett, son.

Dec. 28

Kristen and Tejae Petty, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 23

Angela Kerner and Dalton Haskins, Leola, daughter.

Dec. 30

Alyise Simmons and Detayveon Floyd Sr., Little Rock, son.

Jan. 2

Kimberly and Benjamin Munnerlyn, Judsonia, son.

Jan. 4

Tabitha Hughes and Kenny Davidson III, Malvern, son.