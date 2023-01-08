Bookstore at square to see end

Changes are on the way for the Central Arkansas Library System's Library Square in Little Rock's River Market District that will affect book shoppers, art lovers and local artists.

As reported by Paige Eichkorn last month in the Dem-Gaz, CALS will undertake a major renovation project at the Main Library in the fall. The construction will result in the closing of the Bookstore at Library Square in the Roberts Library as well as the galleries in the space.

The bookstore moved to its current spot two years ago from the nearby Cox Building, where it had been since 2001. The shop offers affordably priced used books from the library's collection as well as new books and titles by Arkansas authors. It's a great resource for book lovers, with selections ranging from classic literature to science fiction, cookbooks, biographies and most everything in between. Pottery, jewelry, sculpture and other items from Arkansas artists and artisans are also sold at the store. The four galleries, including the one in the adjacent Concordia Hall, offer regular exhibits.

Plans are for the store and galleries to close in the late spring or early summer, says Tameka Lee, communications director for CALS. During the renovation project some of the Main Library's operations like computer labs and places to check out materials will be shifted to the bookstore and gallery spaces, she adds. Some staff offices and CALS' Rock It! Lab program will also move to the building.

There is a chance that the bookstore, or something like it, will return when construction is finished, which is expected to be in early 2025.

"There is a possibility of having some kind of retail presence, but at this point we're not sure exactly what that is going to look like," Lee says.

Writing in the library system's weekly newsletter, CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter said: "We lament losing the space for local artists and authors to sell their work at CALS, but we are optimistic that when the Main Library is completely restored, it will contain some retail space for marketing used books and perhaps some art. We will maintain our commitment to exhibiting art throughout Library Square and adding more public art in the remodeling."

The store and galleries now have four full-time employees and one part-time, Lee says.

"We're always looking to keep employees when that's an option. We're going to do our best to have a place for as many of our staff members as possible."

In the meantime, Coulter mentioned plans for a liquidation sale at the store in the near future.

"We hope that you will come out and say goodbye and support the local artists' work that has come to call the Galleries their home."

