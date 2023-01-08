Business people

BANKING

Stone Bank has named Chad Daniel as a senior vice president and guaranteed loan officer covering South Arkansas specializing in agriculture lending and FSA guaranteed loans.

Encore Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Encore Bank, announced the appointment of new board members. Mark Richardson has been appointed to the Encore Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors and Rita Lowman, Chad McNair and Garrett Frost have been appointed to Encore Bank's board.

LAW

Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus, P.C. has hired Ross E. Simpson as an associate attorney.

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC announced that Sarah Keith-Bolden and Scott M. Lar have become managing members of the law firm and Meredith M. Causey and Philip A. Elmore have been named members.

UTILITIES

Daron Frederick has been named chief information officer for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. Frederick replaces Robert McClanahan who has had a 42-year tenure with Arkansas' electric cooperatives.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

