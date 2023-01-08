California winery with Arkansas roots

Presqu'ile Winery was picked as one of the top 10 wineries in the country for two years in a row by USA Today, and also recently named as a top 10 winery by Condé Naste.

Located in the Santa Maria Valley area of California, it's owned by El Dorado residents Madison and Suzanne Murphy and crafts exceptional cool-climate pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah wines.

Presqu'ile, a French/Creole word meaning peninsula, literally "almost an island," was the name of the Murphy family's gathering place for friends and family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall there, ending an era. The winery was named in honor of that beautiful place and way of life.

Vertis and I spent a weekend there a number of years back with friends. The estate's gorgeous setting among the huge live oaks was truly magical. When Katrina destroyed the houses along with many of the massive live oaks, a piece of history and beauty was lost forever.

The creation of the Presqu'ile Winery is an extension of the Murphy family's agriculture roots, which extend back four generations. Madison Murphy is well known in Arkansas, having served in several leadership roles in Murphy Oil Corporation, Murphy USA and The Murphy Foundation, where he helped create the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado.

He served a decade on the Arkansas Highway Commission, led several cultural and business boards, and was a longtime member of the board of trustees of Hendrix College, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2014. He received the 2006 Arkansas Cultural Enrichment Award, the 2004 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Wetlands Conservation Award, and the 2018 Arkansas Tourism Person of the Year.

The family lives in El Dorado, and although they travel back and forth to the winery, Madison's involvement in our city's Murphy Arts District is continuing, and his hands-on input is evident in the quality of the MAD operating program.

In the mid-2000s, Madison and Suzanne decided to turn their passion for wine into the family's next chapter in agriculture. They began researching possible sites in California's Santa Barbara Valley and Sonoma County and Oregon's Willamette Valley where they could grow pinot noir and chardonnay wine grapes, the Murphy house favorite.

As they delved deeper into the wine world and shared their knowledge and passion with their adult children Matt, Anna, and Jonathan, the whole family joined in the search. Their son Matt was working in the Santa Maria Valley in northern Santa Barbara County alongside one of California's most celebrated winemakers, the late Jim Clendenen of Au Bon Climat winery, and in 2007, the Murphy family acquired their initial 200 acres in the Santa Maria Valley. They immediately began building their estate vineyard and winery.

The Presqu'ile vineyard is 16 miles from the Pacific Ocean, and began with 73 acres of pinot noir, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, syrah, gamay, nebbiolo, and aligoté grapevines. The resulting wines are produced using both estate fruit and quality fruit from sites across the Santa Maria Valley and Santa Rita Hills.

Presqu'ile's goals are to capture the true essence of its vineyards, vintages, and unique senses of place. Southern hospitality blended with fine wines make a visit to the winery an unforgettable experience.

Recently they added 595 acres to the original property. In 2022 they branched out and planted 12 acres of avocados, and have plans to add 10 to 12 acres this year.

In order to produce to quality wines they have collaborated with Jeremy Seysses, proprietor of Domaine Dujac in Burgundy. Seysses is recognized as one of the best winemakers in the world, and his involvement is one of the reasons Presqu'ile's wines are of such high quality.

Their pinot noir is equal to those from Oregon's Willamette Valley. Vertis loves their chardonnay, and won't pass it up if it's available.

Madison and Suzanne are making sure the winery is a beacon of sustainability, which is integrated into everything from the soil to the cellar at Presqu'ile. Their conservation efforts ensure they continue to be good neighbors by protecting the community's natural resources for generations to come.

Presqu'ile has been Sustainability in Practice certified since 2014, which goes beyond organic certification and takes a look at a winery's entire operation including energy use and benefits for employees. Earning and maintaining SIP requires third-party audits of criteria including water and energy conservation, social equity, and pest management, among many others.

Buildings, constructed to LEED specs, were designed by Matt Murphy, winemaker Dieter Cronje and San Francisco-based Taylor Lombardo Architects. The cellar is a gravity-flow winery, which reduces energy use significantly. The winery is built into the side of a hillside to keep temperatures cool and uses strategically placed insulated windows to allow for natural light all day long. Presqu'ile's solar field has 774 panels and produces 493,112 kwh per year. Its annual emissions reduction is 404 metric tons of CO2, the equivalent of the annual electricity use of 47 average homes and nearly 100 gas cars.

The Presqu'ile Winery is a family affair. "Having our three adult children interested, involved, and running Presqu'ile is pretty special," says Madison Murphy.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.