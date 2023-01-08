Club news: SAR, Hikers, Computers, Rotary, Needlework

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The topic will be digital file management conventions, making files easier to find.

The club has scheduled the following programs for January:

Jan. 11, 9-11 a.m. -- Data: Where Is It and What To Do With It";

Jan. 17, 2-4 p.m. -- "Basic Computer Security, Part 1"; and

Jan. 18, 9 a.m.-noon -- Help Clinic, 1-3 p.m., "Storage Solutions."

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Needlework

The Bella Vista Needlework Club normally meets the first Monday of each month. However, due to the New Year's holiday, the group will meet on the second Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. in the community room at OZK Bank in Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc.

If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell.

Coffee is available or bring your own beverage.

Information: Rosalyn Sloan at (479) 553-7425.

Writers

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, weather permitting, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road. Please use the west parking lot entrance.

The Writers will be reading poems and stories they have written. Assignments for February to be emailed to sswgsisp@gmail.com are as follows: Prose - "Starting Over" up to 750 words, and Poetry - Couplet about love up to 36 lines. Visitors are welcome.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Everyone is encouraged to make it their New Year's resolution to write more letters to family and friends. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to attend.

Information: Pat Kirby at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista. Breakfast is $10.

The inspirational speaker will be Sherry Barr from Claremore, Okla. Her message is "Humor in the Heartbreak." The special feature will be "New Year ... New Look" by Debby Curtis.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will meet for a walk on Jan. 14 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Visitors' Center at 15930 E. U.S. 62 in Garfield. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk is on the paved trail over generally rolling terrain. Signs describing the events of the battle are scattered along various stops along the trail.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Rotary Club

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club will host "Tacos For A Cause" as part of its sponsorship of a Rotaract Club. The fundraiser will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Arvest Community Room at 1645 U.S. 412. For $5, supporters can get three street tacos and a drink. There also will be a chance to win a taco serving bar.

All proceeds will go to support "The Demand Project," which helps fight human trafficking survivors outside of Watts, Okla., and Kansas, Okla.

Information: Email siloamspringsrotaractclub@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will resume practice Jan. 23 and go through March 13 from 3-4:30 p.m. Mondays at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The group will return to the regular schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 23, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

For more information, or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at (479) 876-7204, go to perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.