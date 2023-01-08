Hutchinson makes appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced appointments Friday. Southeast Arkansas residents include:

Stacie Hipp, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. The term expires on Oct. 1, 2024.

Janelle Smith, Pine Bluff, was reappointed to the Arkansas State Respiratory Care Examining Committee. The term expires on Aug. 7, 2025.

Chief Carlos Garcia, Monticello, to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. The term expires on July 1, 2025. Garcia replaces Jason Akers.

Scott Lane, Monticello, was reappointed to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. The appointment expires Aug. 1, 2026.

Chief David Williams, McGehee, to the Governor's Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. The appointment expires Feb. 12, 2025. Williams replaces Susana O'Daniel.

The Rev. Charles Banks, Stuttgart, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Six. The term expires on March 22, 2023. He replaces Katherine Roark.

Doug Hartz, Stuttgart, was reappointed to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. The term expires on June 30, 2024.