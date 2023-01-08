Democrat-Gazette technical issue resolved

The digital delivery issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience.

9:35 a.m.: Democrat-Gazette experiencing technical issues with delivery of digital editions

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is experiencing technical issues with the delivery of Sunday’s digital editions to its apps. We are working with our vendor and hope to have the issue resolved soon.

You can still read a digital copy of our newspaper by going to our website, ArkansasOnline.com, which may require a username and password for people who have not used it in the past.

In the upper left-hand corner, click “Today’s Paper,” and you will see a digital copy of the newspaper.

Another option to access the content of the newspaper is to read articles online on the website or by subscribing to Democrat-Gazette newsletters, which can be done at arkansasonline.com/emails/subscribe/.