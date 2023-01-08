Divorces granted to various people in Benton, Washington counties during last half of November





The following divorces granted were recorded Dec. 29 - Jan. 3 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22-1042. Amaliz Marquez v. Hector Rivera

22-1158. Rachel French v. Josh French

22-1218. Erin Randel v. Shawn Randel

22-1230. Robin Helle v. Gregory Helle

22-1435. Travis Bagnell v. Amber Eagle

22-1600. Ronald Maines v. Betty Stringer

22-1702. Kayla Smith v. Jerry Smith

22-1705. Marta Colindres v. Everardo Colindres

22-1781. Lindsey Fanning v. Kasen Fanning

22-1812. Yong Yim v. Jea Han

22-1849. Amy McCurdy v. Kevin McCurdy

22-1865. Sarah Myers v. Steven Myers

22-1894. Jordan Nuckles v. Benjamin Nuckles

22-1896. Jordan Forguson v. Fred Forguson

22-1914. Austin Vidal v. Tammi Vidal

WASHINGTON COUNTY

21-1246. Suzanne Krumpelman v. Bernard Krumpelman

22-508. Destinee Kipta v. Dazthil Sibrian

22-1312. Christopher Main v. Kelly Main

22-1415. Carol Keeland v. Brandon Keeland

22-1416. Chase Smith v. Mary Smith-Seiff

22-1603. Emily Greenway v. John Greenway

22-1676. Delisa Hawley v. James Hawley

22-1737. Leonard Fowler v. Cindy Fowler

22-1742. Michele Ballard v. Justin Ballard

22-1748. Erin Sinada v. Naif Sinada

22-1753. Rita Cruz-Collins v. Angel Cruz

22-1762. Hannah Faucett v. Jesse Dickey

22-1769. Francisco Magana v. Sophie Magana



