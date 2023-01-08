Don’t sell out the police

A few months ago, delegates from across the state attended the Republican state convention in a ballroom of a tony Little Rock hotel. Well, most attended.

Although the Pulaski County Republican Committee properly elected representatives to the convention, a handful of disgruntled members made false claims about the election of the Pulaski County delegates at the state convention. These elected officials were not allowed in the proceedings. Most then left.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

When a few Pulaski County delegates remained in the hotel lobby outside the assembly hall in which the convention was held, Little Rock police officers ejected them from the hotel. Well, “kind-of” police. The cops were in uniform, but off-duty at the time.

Little Rock, like many municipalities, allows officers to work private security. These off-duty police wear official uniforms and appear as on-duty—except for the use of body cameras. Those are nowhere to be found. Want to get video of what transpires when off-duty cops work in official uniform for private contractors? That’s not available.

When the Pulaski County Republican delegates were ejected, they had not broken any laws. Nor did hotel management ask that these individuals to be removed. Nothing of the sort.

Rather, the banishment demand came from the local-party holdovers who manufactured the false claims precluding the county-party delegates from being seated in the first place. There’s the rub.

The privately paid off-duty police were unwittingly thrust into an internecine political dispute between lilliputian panjandrums and the likely next county chairperson, Lorri Justice, along with her many grassroot supporters.

I don’t condemn the off-duty cops. They weren’t privy to the personal gripes of the folks that hired and directed them. These off-duty officers were just doing what they were told by their temporary employers.

The exceedingly modest salaries of hard-working and under-appreciated officers make understandable their efforts to supplement income. But it’s one thing for cops to be able to serve as security on their own time; it’s entirely another for private employers to have their security branded as police.

We must be acutely concerned about those who want to exploit the city imprimatur for private purposes. Nothing makes a wannabe despot look like he has authority than does ostentatiously controlling police.

That’s dangerous for several reasons: It puts the cops in an untenable position of balancing private-employer directives with official duties, all while very much branded in the public’s eye as government agents.

On-duty police would never have taken hotel-banishment instructions from transient ballroom tenants, even if one repeated the tired trope “you work for me.” But in this circumstance, it was quite true. Indeed, the outcome so reflects.

It exposes public entities to litigation and damages for the activities of off-duty employees neither subject to the same oversight nor operating in the same command structure as on-duty police.

It creates significant confusion in the eyes of the public.

The solutions are simple.

1. Private work of public employees should not be publicly branded. My Sunday columns here aptly contain the disclaimer that my commentaries don’t necessarily represent the views of my public employer.

2. If local businesses want greater police presence for a particular event, make it so they can contract with the city to add coverage to a specific area. This will result in overtime to the officers, but critically, these police will answer to on-duty law-enforcement managers, not private employers.

Moreover, an added-coverage option will upend the current downright dangerous arrangement wherein private employers can request specific police officers by name. This allows for far too cozy a relationship between private employers and individual police. This needs to end immediately irrespective of broader reforms.

The current crime streak, coupled with Little Rock’s inability to fully man its police force, speaks to a broader point. Little Rock isn’t safe, and our local elected officials need to fix this.

Here’s how.

1. The Little Rock Police Department must create task forces with both Arkansas State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to put more law enforcement on the streets immediately. The number of cops (city, county, and state) who are not engaged in active law enforcement is staggering. And the lack of cooperation and coordination among the agencies is awful.

2. The LRPD must move to two-man cars. (Sorry, word police, “two-man” is gender-neutral. Not sorry.) Two cops per car allows one to drive while the other operates the small Best Buy computer center that is now a squad car. The amount of technology in squad cars today compared to when I served as an auxiliary police officer is staggering. In my day, we had a radio and a siren. My current office has less technology than a patrol vehicle.

More importantly, having two officers in a car provides for adequate presence upon leaving the vehicle, when the real police work begins. And if this requires significant overtime, so be it. Little Rock needs to direct funding where it’s needed.

Given that the LRPD remains understaffed, rather than renting cops to private employers, the department should be prioritizing offering overtime to increase police presence on the streets in general, as well as stepping up recruitment efforts.

Finally, now that we have a new police chief, I’m hopeful that, unlike his predecessor, he’ll dedicate his efforts to increasing the safety and security of the community over preening and politics. It’s sadly de rigueur for top cops to focus on so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), glad-handing elected officials, and public relations.

The good residents of Arkansas don’t need yet another politician. We’ve got more than enough of them already.

Sadly, DEI wokeness permeates modern-police hierarchies. Leftist demands for police to perform social workers’ functions rather than law-enforcement responsibilities are overwhelming.

Police have enough to do, and they’re not trained to be drive-by therapists. If on-call social workers are needed—and maybe they are—then hire them. Don’t heap additional responsibilities on cops, particularly those functions for which they are ill-equipped.

The core notion that the job of the police is to protect the citizenry has been buried during the left’s hijacking of public institutions for their redistributive, re-education, racialized re-imagination of public safety.

The New York City Police Department unintentionally provides a sad example. First it had, then didn’t have, and now again has an “anti-crime” unit. Why is that a unit?

Shouldn’t all police be anti-crime?

Let’s return to basics. We need more on-duty cops patrolling our streets protecting the public 24/7. The rest is getting in the way of our safety.

This is your right to know.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise “The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.” His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.



