EDITORIAL: By the numbers

The government of Red China has been accused by the World Health Organization and the United States of downplaying its covid problems. The WHO and the Biden administration say the ChiComs under-report the number of deaths from covid.

According to dispatches, authorities in mainland China count their covid cases and deaths differently. From Reuters: "Chinese health officials have said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure in patients who had the virus are classified as covid deaths."

Which means that somebody dying from kidney failure as brought on by covid, or blood clots as brought on by covid, or heart attack as brought on by covid, wouldn't count.

But who are you going to believe? Beijing's numbers or somebody else's?

The problem is, Beijing is the only one providing numbers. Other organizations and governments can only guess at what's going down in that country.

And Red China reports 5,259 covid deaths. Since the start of the pandemic.

Gosh, we wonder what the secret is? Besides completely dishonest accounting?