education notebook

Sanders pick Oliva to meet with board

Jacob Oliva, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders' selection for the dual role of Arkansas education secretary and commissioner of elementary and secondary education, will meet in person with the state Board of Education at a 9 a.m. meeting Thursday.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-11-102 states that the state Board of Education is empowered to employ a person to act as the commissioner of elementary and secondary education -- subject to confirmation by the governor. The commissioner shall serve at the pleasure of the governor and report to the secretary of the department of education.

Johnny Key currently serves in both roles -- secretary and commissioner -- for Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders has said she would like Oliva, a state education leader in Florida, to do the same.

The Education Board meeting will be in the auditorium of the Arch Ford Education Building, #4 Capitol Mall in Little Rock.

The state board meeting is open to the public and also available for viewing via livestream at https://bit.ly/39EiaSY. There will be limited access to the public to view via livestream in designated areas within the building.

The board receives written public comment via email and postal mail. To ensure that the board members have sufficient time to review the public comments, they should be received by 9 a.m. Wednesday. Comments can be emailed to ade.commissioner@ade.arkansas.gov or mailed to the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, 4 Capitol Mall, Room 304-A, Little Rock, AR 72201.

The agenda for the state board meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3oI9bV2.

Jonesboro students win at stock game

The Academies at Jonesboro High School earned the state's first-place, top prize for the just completed fall semester in the Stock Market Game.

The White Hall School District swept each elementary, junior high and high school division for the Southeast region.

In all, more than 5,000 Arkansas students in grades four through 12 competed in the statewide personal finance competition during the fall 2022 semester.

The Stock Market Game is an investment simulation facilitated nationwide by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation.

Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that trains educators on how to incorporate economic and personal finance concepts into the prekindergarten through 12th grade classrooms, facilitates the statewide program each year.

The game challenges students to grow a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio over the course of each fall and spring semester or the whole school year.

Allyson Goodin was the teacher adviser for the winning team in Jonesboro that recorded a net balance of $167,623.89.

The winner of the teacher division was Graham Goodloe of the Little Rock School District.

Organizations seek donations of food

The city of Little Rock, City Year Little Rock, the Clinton Presidential Center, the Little Rock School District and Engage Arkansas are asking for community help to alleviate food insecurity.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, the organizations will collect non-perishable food and non-food items, such as diapers, to stock the new Mabelvale Middle School Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the Clinton Presidential Center's Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave., or City Year Little Rock's headquarters, 800 W. Markham St.

The donation drive is a local initiative of Engage Arkansas' Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

Arkansans can also drop off items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 during the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service at Mabelvale Middle School, 10811 Mabelvale West Road. Teams from City Year Little Rock and the Clinton Presidential Center will be on-site to fill the food pantry and complete school beautification projects.