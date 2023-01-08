Family member: Hillis is improving

FAYETTEVILLE -- Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized in Florida, but is showing signs of improvement, according to a family member, Marvin Caston said Saturday.

Hillis, a Conway native who played running back at the University of Arkansas and in the NFL, has been hospitalized since Wednesday after helping save one of his children and the child of another family member from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico off of Pensacola Beach.

Caston, who played fullback and linebacker at Arkansas and later worked as an administrator in the UA athletic department and at the Razorback Foundation, has been staying in contact daily with Hillis family members.

Hillis has been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital, but the level of oxygen he's receiving has been lowered, a family member told Caston, and his vital signs are improving.

According to multiple media reports, emergency services in Escambia (Fla.) County responded to a call for help after four people -- Hillis and another adult family member and two children -- were struggling in the water.

"One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," said Caston, who is now executive director of OneArkansas NIL. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned."

Since being hospitalized, Hillis has been receiving treatment for his lungs and kidneys, Caston said.

"Prayers are still needed," Caston said. "So the family is asking that everyone please continue to pray for Peyton."

Hillis, 36, played at Arkansas from 2004-07 and had career totals of 203 carries for 959 yards and 12 touchdowns and 118 catches for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Razorbacks.

A seventh-round pick by Denver in the 2008 NFL Draft, Hillis played seven seasons with the Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. His NFL career totals in 81 games included 696 carries for 2,832 yards and 23 touchdowns and 134 receptions for 1,050 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hillis' best season was with Cleveland in 2010 when he had 270 carries for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns and 61 receptions for 477 yards and 2 touchdowns.