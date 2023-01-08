Food pantries providing hot meals

Feeding programs are seeing an influx of those in need as the winter months set in and the outside temperatures drop. Several organizations in Pine Bluff have partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank to provide groceries, but it's a hot meal that hundreds are standing in line for these days.

Located at 1419 S. Pine St. in downtown Pine Bluff, Neighbor to Neighbor, a food pantry that provides monthly groceries and help with utilities, among other services, to low-income individuals and families who are in need, a line of nearly 30 people formed 20 minutes before lunch was served on Friday.

Some come for the meal on foot, some take the bus, some come on their bikes and others pack into the family car and head over for some delicious and healthy cooking.

Pat Tate, executive director, said Neighbor to Neighbor was started back in 1984, and while the agency's other programs are geared toward income-qualified people, no one is turned away for lunch or emergency services.

"We feed a hot healthy lunch Monday through Friday from 12 to 1," said Tate, adding that their meals are made from scratch. "We feed about 100 people a day."

On Friday, the Neighbor to Neighbor cooking staff served up baked catfish with delicious veggies in a dine-in cafeteria-style atmosphere. For those who can't get to Neighbor to Neighbor, the pantry will deliver groceries to them.

Across town, more than 200 meals were being prepared at First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry located at the old fire station at 1201 Commerce Road.

Debra Allen of First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry was delegating duties as the clock struck 1 p.m. to dozens of volunteers who were fixing hot lunch plates with food prepared by Super 1 and Sweet Charliemay's Cafe.

This was Allen's second week for this portion of her feeding program. She also regularly distributes groceries to those in need.

"Last week, we fed over 100 (in the hot meal program) and this week we are preparing over 200 plates," she said. "It seems like each week it will get bigger and bigger."

Outside in the parking lot, Christopher Mack Jr., who has an independent delivery service, was loading his delivery vehicle with plates.

"I partnered with First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry to deliver hot meals to our senior citizens," he said. "I cater to several senior citizens living in apartments so they can have a hot meal for lunch."

Other meal deliveries were made to numerous elderly and handicapped dwellings, a trailer park community and several students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff School District that were picked up and delivered by coaches and staff.

Allen said most of the elderly live on a fixed income while others simply are not mobile.

Similar to Meals on Wheels, Allen said, her feeding program focuses on the needs of the homeless, elderly and students.

"I cater to whomever needs a meal," said Allen. "A lot of the kids don't have food at home. Eating at school is sometimes their only meal so we give the students a hot plate and groceries."

Allen operates her meal service on Friday and Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and Sunday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. with plans to expand to dinner hours on Friday and Saturday.

"Weekends are important as most resources are unavailable," said Allen. "I want to be able to fill in the gaps where needed so our citizens are taken care of seven days a week."

Neighbor to Neighbor also provides assistance with utility bills, clothing, homeless backpacks filled with food and necessities, blankets, furniture and prescription drug costs. When it comes to shelter, Tate said, many go to the Salvation Army at 5 p.m. but have to leave at 7 a.m. the next day.

"They hang out here and sometimes they go to the library," she said. "When it's really, really cold we let them come inside. They do puzzles, dominoes and cards."

Allen said she provides blankets and have partnered with the city of Pine Bluff when the warming shelter at the Pine Bluff Convention Center is in operation.

Both entities are partners with the Arkansas Food Bank and provide groceries, hygiene products and school supplies and also offer referrals to other local resources. And both depend on monetary donations for their meal programs.

Other food pantries in the area listed by Arkansas Food Bank include:

PINE BLUFF

• Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St.

• East Side Baptist Church, 1605 S. Wisconsin St.

• First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St.

• Highland Baptist Church, 1320 S. Peach St.

• House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave.

• New Community Baptist Church, 321 N. Birch St.

• Pilgrim Outreach Ministries Inc., 2507 Hill St.

• St. Luke United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 32 School St.

• St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St.

WHITE HALL

• Pursuit Church of Jefferson County, 1400 Centennial Lane.

• White Hall Food Pantry Inc., 8203 Dollarway Road.