Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Dec. 14. Observed containers of food in reach in freezer and cut fruit in the bar cooler being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food in the freezer were covered and fruit was discarded during inspection. Observed raw fish being stored above vegetables. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Raw fish was moved below vegetables during inspection. Lobster tail (71 degrees F) and salmon (69 degrees F) in the reach in cooler across from the oven are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The cooler was found the be unplugged and was plugged back in. All of the food in the reach in cooler was discarded during inspection. Some floors and walls in the kitchen area are unclean and need to be clean.

RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 15. Some flooring in the kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Reach in cooler across from the oven was cleaned out and a glass of water was left to temp overnight. Water temperature was 37 degrees F and the outside thermometer was reading 36 degrees F.

OCEANS FISH AND CHICKEN, 2611 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer. food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Wiping cloths were observed siting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed unclean nonfood contact surfaces, Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Health permit is expired. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

KITCHENS ON WHEELS AT THE BARBECUE HUT, 2203 W. 26th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Shelving needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Food contact surfaces are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Some equipment in the kitchen area not being used. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observation: Establishment needs a general cleaning. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Kitchen floors need cleaning the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep clean. Observation: Vent hood has accumulation of grease/ residue. Ventilation hood system shall be sufficient in number and capacity to prevent grease.

MCDONALD'S, 3610 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drink with no lid. All drinks must have a lid and straw Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food, use of unapproved beverage containers, or use of tobacco in food preparation or warewashing area. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed paper products stored directly on the floor. Must use single service items in accordance to regulations.