Fort Smith to raise military flags at Riverfront Park display that once featured Confederate flag





FORT SMITH -- City officials have made a decision on the flags at Riverfront Park, which previously housed the Flags Over Fort Smith display.

City Directors voted Tuesday to install the flags of the six branches of the military and the U.S. flag, which can be replaced by the city administrator as needed or removed to include other flags pertinent to the city as approved by the directors.

Those branches are Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force.

The ordinance states the display isn't intended to be a historical monument as defined by the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act and is intended to be a temporary exhibit.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the word "temporary" is used to give the city flexibility in what flags can be displayed.

The Flags Over Fort Smith display previously featured flags that have flown over Fort Smith since 1699, including the French Fleur-de-lis; the Spanish Cross of Burgundy; the French tri-color flag; the U.S. 15-star, 20-star, and 24-star flags; and the Confederate flag.

The city tried to get new flags for the display two years ago but learned its vendor no longer sold Confederate flags, which led to the city's decision that the flags wouldn't be reinstalled and be replaced with military flags.

Attorney Joey McCutchen filed a waiver request to determine the disposition of the Riverfront Park flag display last year, which was the first to go before the Arkansas History Commission since the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act became law in April 2021.

The law states, except as permitted by law or authorized under the Arkansas History Commission, a historical monument cannot be moved, vandalized, damaged, destroyed, removed, altered, renamed or otherwise disturbed. However, the act doesn't prohibit a governmental entity having responsibility for maintaining a historical monument from taking proper measures for the protection, preservation, care, repair or restoration of a monument.

A state panel decided in September the city must keep the Confederate flag as part of its display if the city wants to restore the monument.

McCutchen said at the meeting he isn't opposed to displaying military flags but asked they be placed at Cisterna Park, which is a military park. He said the Legislature plans to amend the Monument Protection Act when they convene this year in order to clarify whose job it is to enforce the act.

"If you go and put up flags tomorrow, in March they may be removed, so we're asking you to postpone the decision to go down here and put up military flags, or put up military flags in another display," he said.

City Attorney Jerry Canfield said he thinks any attempt by the Legislature to amend the law after the city adopts its ordinance wouldn't be enforceable.

"The Legislature can certainly deal with its regulations regarding public monuments and the state agency that deals with that, but the state Legislature cannot undo what has already been done and approved judiciously and is binding because it has not been appealed in a matter that's already been litigated," he said.

"I don't believe for one single iota of a second that we're going to arrive in a position some number of days or months or years from now where people in this state -- this great, patriotic, military appreciated state -- are going to want to take these flags down because of an argument about ex post facto and the Constitution," Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego said. "I don't believe that for a second. I'm eager to vote for this tonight and happy it's before us."

At-large Director Kevin Settle requested an amendment to the ordinance requiring board approval for any changes to the display. He explained it will help keep a disgruntled city administrator from putting inappropriate flags up in the future, or keep a director from displaying a different country or a dictator's flag.

"The other side is the military is changing. We have a Space Force, and we didn't have that 10 years ago, so you've got to have the ability to flex a little bit," he said. "But at the same point, we are the United States, we are Fort Smith and representing our government and our military and our military heritage, so I think these flags could stay here for 20, 30 years."

The amendment was unanimously approved. The ordinance was passed in a 6-1 vote, with Directors Jarred Rego, Andre' Good, Lavon Morton, Christina Catsavis, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin voting for, and Director George Catsavis voting against.

George Catsavis said he wanted to see what happens in the Legislature first before approving an ordinance.



