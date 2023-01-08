Fox owns the henhouse

Funny thing happened the other day on my way to assist in developing the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District in the kingdom of Pine Bluff. Some nice Royal Council members told me that there was a safe house made with iron walls, complete with a moat and a watchtower. They said it was just around the corner and they would be willing to store $2 million there for the district's construction. Warily, they further explained that there was a sly fox who had come to town recently promising prosperity, while delivering very little. They were sure the fox would set his sights on this money, but they were equally sure the safe house would be the perfect place of protection.

Well, I'm not the smartest person in the world. However, I couldn't help but agree with those Royal Council members that storing the money at the safe house was best. However, no sooner had I turned the corner to get to the safe house than the mayor of Pine Bluff and another group of Royal Council members suddenly appeared. With stern and hardened faces, they urged me to turn away from the safe house and go across the field near the swamp where the henhouse was.

Now as henhouses go, this one was typical. It was kind of rickety, made with scraps of lumber and leaned to one side. But the closer I got to it, the stench almost made me nauseated. The mayor and her allies explained that it was critical that the $2 million for the district be put in the henhouse. They said it just made more sense because "this just works better for everybody." They showered me with encouraging words. "We've never let you down before." "We support your project." "Trust us." A vote was taken in the royal palace. The mayor had her veto sepulcher nearby in case she had to use it. The vote ended in a deadlock. This meant that without a majority in agreement, the $2 million would now have to go to the henhouse.

Now, just a bit of background helps explain the dilemma of the safe house or the henhouse. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Heritage Trails Task Force, the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and the Pine Bluff Advertising Commission had all worked assiduously over the past four years to craft a cultural district in downtown Pine Bluff that would bring major revenue and national recognition like no other cultural effort the city had seen in recent years. Scores of architectural renderings, discussions and professional consultations had yielded a plan ultimately that was even beyond our wildest imagination. We were so excited that we hired an East Coast consulting firm to do an economic impact study. That study showed that if we developed a portion of the district as planned, the city could expect to reap, over a 10-year period, about $180 million in tourism revenue ($18 million per year), 250 jobs and $10 million in county and local taxes.

However, there was a major problem. Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB), the entity charged with transforming downtown and the city, wanted nothing to do with our project. When they proposed their downtown master plan in 2018 with the now outrageously untenable idea of creating a music plaza next to the Fourth Avenue train tracks, we began in earnest to try to establish dialogue with them about a Third Avenue cultural district. We proposed that focusing on blues, cinema, civil rights and a variety of other topics, which were actually connected to the district's history, could create enormous placemaking and tourism revenue possibilities.

I personally spoke to the executive director of GFPB, who rebuffed the idea several times. I spoke with the architect of the GFPB downtown master plan, who rebuffed the idea as well. While they offered up poor excuses about why they couldn't support the district, what became more clear to me was that they didn't like the idea because it wasn't theirs, they didn't have the personnel to curate the cultural narratives and they didn't want to engage in any pursuit in which they did not have complete control over every aspect.

When earlier versions of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District Plan and the GFPB Sixth Avenue Park Plan came before the Pine Bluff City Council for approval, the council asked all downtown entities working on infrastructure projects to come together to meet so as to not have duplicating plans. Guess who didn't show at either of those meetings? Go Forward Pine Bluff! Our two projects were the only ones that had duplicate features in their designs. However, true to form, GFPB wanted nothing to do with acknowledging or collaborating with our project.

Fast forward to November of 2022. We presented our finished cultural district plans to the City's Planning and Development committee. Everyone in attendance (packed house) was floored regarding the plan's details, including seven city council members. They all agreed to support the project. The very next day, the executive director of GFPB paid a visit to the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion (PBAP) office so he could acquire pictures of the project to share with GFPB board chair Tommy May. He spoke frankly while there with the PBAP executive director and one other local resident, RAILING against the cultural district and questioning the need to have an economic impact study related to it.

Yet days later, as public consensus grew like wildfire in favor of the cultural district plan, the GFPB director made a public announcement at the next City Council meeting that he supported me and the Task Force in our efforts to develop this "wonderful" cultural district plan.

Is something smelling to you right now? Are you catching a whiff of the same henhouse stench that I am? Nevertheless, the council decided to invest $2 million using the ⅝-cent sales tax money from 2023 for a portion of the district. Now here's where the safe house and the henhouse come in. Because GFPB has shown such an aversion to our district plans over the past four years, we thought it would be prudent to put $2 million in a line item in the 2023 budget that could only be accessible to the Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development office. Only they would have signature authority and the ability to execute the tasks to complete the district's goals. This would protect the project from the giant political headwinds it could face in its implementation phase. This is the safe house option.

However, GFPB, the mayor and some members of the city council decided that they wanted to put the $2 million for the Cultural District under a line item that is maintained and solely controlled by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency (a GFPB creation and its primary partner). After a hot special city council meeting this January, the monied, entrenched, establishment forces got their way as they typically do with GFPB projects. They voted to give absolute signature authority and control over our project to GFPB/Urban Renewal Agency, headed by its leadership, which has displayed nothing but disdain and displeasure regarding our plans for the past four years.

How could they manage us while simultaneously fearing that we might take the spotlight from them in downtown development or worse, diminish the possibility that they may not get a lion's share of money when this ⅝-cent sales tax is up for consideration two years from now? How could decisions intimately related to revising interpretive signage, refining themes and crafting improved placemaking designs for the district now fall to a GFPB/Urban Renewal Agency staff, which has no expertise in blues, other area music, cinema, the chitlin circuit or placemaking?

And if the DRB district has problems along the way with sudden delays of money, approvals, personality issues or other miscellaneous challenges that create misunderstanding or mistrust, who do we appeal to for help? I'll tell you. We have to appeal to the fox, GFPB/URA, because they own the henhouse. And for all the love, tranquility and kumbaya sentiments that the city council is assuring us they will engender, they have absolutely no ownership of the henhouse. URA is a separate legal entity, which can do what it desires with the money it's been given. The council can urge them to act in certain ways, but they can't force them. It's not their money. The fox owns the henhouse, not the City Council.

Oops, I better be going now 'cause I hear the fox coming. Trust me when I tell you that the henhouse is not where you want to be when you hear those paws coming toward you.

Jimmy Cunningham is the tourism development director for Pine Bluff.