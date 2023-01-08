FYI Calendar: Author Jim Spears signs his book ‘Justice Divided’ at Fort Smith Museum of History

Jan. 9 (Monday)

Story Time -- With Children's Librarian Louise Turner, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Baby & Toddler Social Hour -- 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. 474-6045.

Hot Chocolate at the Library -- 3:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Ceramic Handbuilding Class -- 5-7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Jan. 10 (Tuesday)

Wiggle Worms Story Time -- For babies to 24 months and their caregivers, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Teach Kids to Save -- With Tammy Roper of Arvest Bank, 3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Jan. 11 (Wednesday)

Bear Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Free Play Board Games -- 3:30-6:15 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. 369-1600.

Birthday Pint -- For January birthdays, 5-10 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Book Signing -- With Jim Spears, author of "Justice Divided: A Judicial History of Sebastian County," 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free; doors open at 5:30 p.m. fortsmithmuseum.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Jan. 12 (Thursday)

TEAse Me -- Celebrate National Hot Tea Day with a tea sampler, all day, Fort Smith Main and Miller Libraries. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess -- Creative ideas for using a planner, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Tenn Open Games -- 3:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. 474-6045.

Pints With a Pastor -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Jan. 13 (Friday)

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- Bird feeders, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. 369-1600.

Throw & Go Fridays -- A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew -- For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Jan. 14 (Saturday)

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Paint A Pot -- 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Jan. 15 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

