Greenwood City Council talks selling, exchanging property in first meeting of 2023





GREENWOOD -- The city may loosen restrictions when it comes to offloading supplies, material or equipment it doesn't need to be more in line with state statute.

The City Council voted to table a proposal to change when a bidding process needs to be used for selling city assets at its meeting Tuesday. The council members will discuss the proposal again at their next meeting Feb. 6.

The council in August 2002 approved ordinance 02-19, which set $500 as the maximum amount which the mayor may sell or exchange in assets without going through a bidding process. It also authorizes the council to waive the required bidding in "exceptional situations" in which it determined these procedures aren't feasible or practical.

Arkansas Code Annotated 14-58-306, which is cited in the ordinance, states the mayor of a first-class city, or an authorized representative, may sell or exchange any municipal supplies, material or equipment without competitive bidding as long as it doesn't exceed a maximum amount established by the city's governing body.

Daniel McDaniel, who holds the council's Ward 1, Position 1 seat, said Tuesday the subject of selling equipment accumulated by the Animal Control Department came up during discussions concerning the 2023 city budget late last year. He also said Arkansas Code Annotated 14-58-306 no longer exists, having been replaced by Arkansas Code Annotated 14-54-302.

The newer law allows a mayor to sell or exchange municipal property valued up to $20,000 without bidding unless the city's governing body establishes a lesser amount via an ordinance.

"My suggestion would be we repeal this ordinance No. 02-19 and just follow state law," McDaniel said. "If you don't want to do that and do it in some other way, I guess we need to at least revise this 02-19 because it's making reference to the wrong state code."

McDaniel said he doesn't "really have a strong opinion" either way.

Mayor Doug Kinslow said the city has been slightly better about getting rid of assets sooner than later within the past few years. However, he didn't want to consider McDaniel's proposal without having a written document for the City Council to discuss.

The council voted to table the discussion for 30 days to give Travis Plummer, the city attorney, an opportunity to review the state statute.

Tuesday's meeting began after Michael Wagoner, judge for the Greenwood District Court, administered an oath of office for city officials either elected or reelected in November. Wagoner commended them for having the courage to run for public office.

"I know I don't live inside the city limits, but I spend more time in Greenwood probably than I do outside of it, and I know I sure appreciate all the hard work that everybody does," Wagoner said.

Among the officials were Plummer and Roger Rainwater, who took their places as city attorney and Ward 2, Position 1 alderman, respectively. Plummer secured his seat after defeating Alex Gustafson in the Nov. 8 general election while Rainwater beat Lance Terry, the incumbent, for his position, according to Sebastian County's website.

Michael Hamby, the previous city attorney, retired at the end of 2022 after 32 years of service, according to a post on Greenwood's Facebook page.

The council also approved procedural rules for this year. Kinslow said this happens every year.

Oath of Office

Greenwood city officials sworn in on Tuesday included:

• Mayor Doug Kinslow

• City Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry

• City Attorney Travis Plummer

• Aldermen A.C. Brown, Daniel McDaniel and Roger Rainwater

